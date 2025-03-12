Kim Soo Hyun loses 300k IG followers, brand deals, projects on hold amid Kim Sae Ron’s death controversy: Report

Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has reportedly lost a major number of followers on Instagram after his ongoing controversy. He is facing a backlash on the internet due to his alleged link to late actor Kim Sae Ron. Reportedly, he dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor and later distanced himself following her DUI case in 2022.

Kim Soo Hyun faces backlash on Insta As per Koreaboo, SocialBlade reported a significant drop in Kim Soo Hyun's Instagram followers, following the initial allegations. On Wednesday, the portal reported that the actor's account went down to 20.9 million (7:30 PM KST), losing approximately 300,000 followers.

Kim Soo Hyun out from brand deals Meanwhile, over 19 brand deals of Kim Soo Hyun might be at risk due to the controversy. Reportedly, this include luxury, fashion, cosmetics, finance, and retail brands. Beauty brand Dinto, has reportedly haunted promotional activities featuring Soo Hyun for now.

Jeju Airlines has reportedly taken down a 10-year-old video which featured Kim Soo Hyun.

Kim Soo Hyun's uncertain projects Netizens across Korea and now beyond, are demanding a boycott on Kim Soo Hyun. Many have also urged shows and films to boycott the actor.

Kim Soo Hyun's upcoming K-drama Knock-Off, with Jo Bo Ah, has also met boycott demands from social media users. While the future of the project seem uncertain, the production of the show is on schedule.

According to OSEN, the Knock-Off production team is not considering a change in the script yet. A source from the team said, “The actors are currently filming on site as scheduled.” “There have been no special changes (in schedule),” the Korean outlet further quoted the unnamed source.

Besides this, reports also suggest that Kim Soo Hyun will skip the next recording for G-Dragon‘s variety show Good Day.

New claims against Kim Soo Hyun On March 12, Kim Sae Ron‘s aunt made fresh claims against the actor. She alleged that Kim Soo Hyun first approached Kim Sae Ron who initially doubted him.

In a longer broadcast on the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, the late actor's aunt also there was a discussion about marriage between Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun.

Kim Soo Hyun allegedly dated Kim Sae Ron Kim Sae Ron was 24 when she was found dead at her home in the Seongdong District of Seoul on February 16, Kim So Hyun's birthday. Her death was ruled as suicide by police officials as per Korean media outlets.

On Monday, via a video on the YouTube channel HoverLab Inc, Kim Sae-ron's aunt alleged that actor Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron which began when she was only 15. She also claimed that Kim Soo Hyun distanced himself from Kim Sae Ron after her DUI case in 2022.

She further said that Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, contributed to Kim Sae Ron's financial struggles which ultimately pushed her towards death.