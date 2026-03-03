Kim Soo-hyun may return to television as ‘Knock Off’ revival rumours grow amid Kim Sae-ron scandal

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun may be preparing to return to television nearly a year after controversy surrounding the death of actress Kim Sae-ron placed his career on hold, with new comments from his legal representative fuelling speculation about the future of the drama ‘Knock Off’.

Kim Soo-hyun comeback speculation rises amid ongoing Kim Sae-ron case Reports about the actor’s comeback emerged after attorney Kho Sang-rock, who represents Kim Soo-hyun in ongoing legal proceedings, posted a statement addressing rumours that the Disney+ series could finally move forward.

According to the lawyer, industry sources suggest the streaming platform is reorganising its content line-up for the first half of 2026 and coordinating a potential release schedule for ‘Knock Off’. He described the reports as “highly likely to be true”, although no official confirmation has yet been issued by Disney+ or the production team.

If confirmed, the project would mark Kim Soo-hyun’s first drama appearance since he became embroiled in a highly publicised legal dispute following Kim Sae-ron’s death in February 2025, which authorities ruled a suicide.

The actress’s family later alleged that the two had been in a relationship that began when she was a minor, claims that triggered widespread backlash and intense scrutiny of the actor’s personal and professional life.

Kim Soo-hyun has consistently denied wrongdoing. In his latest remarks, conveyed through his lawyer, he reiterated that there is no photographic evidence supporting allegations of an underage relationship and stated that the truth would be clarified through the ongoing investigation.

The controversy had immediate consequences for the actor’s career. Several endorsement deals were reportedly paused or cancelled, and public criticism intensified online, leading to calls for boycotts of projects associated with him. Production of ‘Knock Off’, originally planned for release last year, was placed on indefinite hold amid the fallout.

Before the controversy, the series had generated considerable industry interest. The drama, which also stars actress Jo Bo-ah, was positioned as a major streaming title with a large production budget and international distribution ambitions. Insiders suggested that shelving the project created financial pressure, adding to speculation that distributors may now be reconsidering its release.

The legal dispute itself remains unresolved. Kim Soo-hyun and his agency have filed counter-complaints alleging defamation and the circulation of fabricated evidence, while Kim Sae-ron’s family has continued to present materials they say support their claims. Courts in South Korea are still reviewing aspects of the case, and no final legal determination has been announced.

Industry observers note that the actor’s potential return reflects a broader pattern within South Korea’s entertainment sector, where commercial considerations often intersect with public sentiment. Kim Soo-hyun, widely known for hit dramas such as ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ and ‘My Love from the Star’, remains one of the country’s most recognisable television actors, making any comeback both commercially significant and publicly contentious.