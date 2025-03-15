Amid several claims made by Kim Sae Ron's family and Kim Soo Hyun through his agency, the latter's agency Gold Medalist issued an official statement seeking a private meeting with the late actor's mother. The agency reacted to new allegations against Kim Soo Hyun by the Garo Sero Research Institute who threatened to release more personal pictures of the Queen of Tears actors.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency reacts to actor's private photo leak Reacting strongly to the picture leak threats, Koreaboo quoted Kim Soo Hyun's agency saying: “Hello, this is Gold Medalist. We are sending our official statement regarding the report aired on the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute (Gaseyeon) on March 14. The photos disclosed by Gaseyeon were taken on December 14, 2019. There is no justifiable reason for indiscriminately exposing private photos of Mr. Kim Soo Hyun and the deceased. We urge you to cease any actions that involve the dissemination of personal matters.”

Kim Soo Hyun's agency extends sympathy to Kim Sae Ron's mother The agency further commented on claims made by Kim Sae Ron’s mother via the YouTube channel as per the Korean outlet and said, "We have also taken note of the statement made by Ms. Kim Sae Ron’s mother in the broadcast. We believe that no words can sufficiently comfort her in the indescribable pain she is experiencing after losing Ms. Kim Sae Roon. We express our deep sorrow and regret for the pain the deceased had to endure.

"We also deeply sympathies with the concerns Ms. Kim Sae Ron’s mother raised regarding the nature of various reports about the deceased. As stated in our recent official statement, Mr. Kim Soo Hyun has also suffered harm due to Gaseyeon’s reports.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency wants private meeting Kim Soo Hyun and his agency requested a private meeting with Kim Sae Son's mother, instead of continuing their public spat which is fuelling the controversy.

The statement mentioned, “However, there are certain points in the mother’s claims that differ from our perspective. Additionally, we believe there may be aspects that she was not yet aware of. Publicly debating these matters is not an appropriate way to honour the deceased or the mother’s efforts to restore their dignity. Instead, our management team would like to meet with Ms. Kim Sae Ron’s mother to provide a thorough explanation. Please feel free to contact the Gold Medalist office at any time. We would be grateful for the opportunity to speak with you.”

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron controversy explained This is the third statement issued by Kim Soo Hyun's agency in the controversy. In a previous one, the agency had admitted to Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's relationship but said they did not date when the late actor was a minor.

Kim Sae Ron, 24, was found dead at her home in the Seongdong District of Seoul on February 16, Kim So Hyun's birthday.

Allegedly, GOLDMEDALIST and Kim Soo Hyun contributed to Kim Sae Ron's death by increasing her financial struggles after her DUI case in 2022. Reportedly, Kim Soo Hyun distanced himself from the late actor after the DUI case.

Previously, Kim Sae Ron's mother had explained in her statement why the family was coming forward with the allegations against Kim Soo Hyun. She said, “We are only trying to restore our lost daughter’s image.” Dismissing claims from Kim Soo Hyun's agency, the mother also refused to share more pictures.