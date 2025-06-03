Kim Soo Hyun-starrer My Love from the Star to re-release globally amid Kim Sae Ron controversy

Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun continues to make headlines almost every day with the never-ending controversy around his involvement in late actor Kim Sae Ron's life. The actor previously admitted to dating the late actor, but several allegations have been raised by Sae Ron's family which the actor and his agency have rejected so far. Amid this, reports about his hit K-drama, My Love from the Star re-releasing in countries have surfaced.

Kim Soo Hyun's K-drama to release in Brazil The K-drama will be making its debut in South America, Brazil, as per multiple reports. It will be broadcast on SBT, starting June 9.

The show is said to be a part of the network’s recently introduced Asian content block. It is set to air in Brazil for the first time, more than a decade after its original release in South Korea. SBT attributed the premiere to a growing appetite for Korean content among viewers in Brazil, which has seen a sharp rise in recent years, much like everywhere else in the world.

Besides Brazil, the show will be reportedly re-airing in Taiwan where several fans previously came out in support of the actor amid reports about his relationship with Kim Sae Ron.

Kim Soo Hyun to make a comeback in Taiwan In Taiwan, it will be released on Korea Entertainment TV. Its comeback amid the controversy is likely to benefit the ratings, especially in a time when Kim Soo Hyun is dealing with setbacks at work due to the controversy.

My Love from the Star was originally released in 2013 on SBS) from December 18, 2013, to February 27, 2014. It has 21 episodes.

It starred Jun Ji Hyun, Kim Soo Hyun, Park Hae Jin, Yoo In Na, Shin Sung Rok, and Ahn Jae Hyun. Directed by Jang Tae Yoo, the show is written by Park Ji Eun.

It revolves around the story of an alien who landed on Earth in 1609 during the Joseon Dynasty. As he stays back, 400 years later he falls in love with a popular actor. The show is originally inspired by historical records from the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty dating to autumn 1609, when residents reported sightings of unidentified flying objects across the Korean peninsula.

The K-drama is backed by Choi Moon Suk and Moon Bo Mi.