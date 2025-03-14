Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has confirmed the actor's relationship rumours with the late actor Kim Sae Ron. However, the agency clarified that they did not date when she was a minor, contradicting claims made by Kim Sae Ron's family.

Kim Soo Hyun reacts to multiple claims In a new statement, the agency revealed that the Queen Of TEARS actor is psychological instable, owing to the ongoing controversy and media frenzy.

Kim Soo Hyun distressed Soompi quoted the statement: “Early this morning, Kim Soo Hyun exhibited signs of severe psychological instability, and we have taken measures to ensure that he can achieve absolute stability. Following HoverLab’s report, Kim Soo Hyun has been experiencing extreme confusion due to claims that the cause of the sudden death of the deceased is attributed to him. Additionally, on the night of March 12, after HoverLab’s broadcast, a vehicle with individuals holding cameras was stationed across from the company’s main entrance and in the parking lot until dawn. On March 13, around lunchtime, individuals with cameras were seen loitering around the building, continuing the psychological pressure on Kim Soo Hyun.”

Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron Kim Soo Hyun's agency further admitted to the relationship reports with late Korean actor, but maintained that they did not date while she was a minor. “Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were in a relationship from the summer of 2019, after Kim Sae Ron became a legal adult, until the fall of 2020. It is not true that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor,” said the report.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Sae Ron's viral pictures Responding to the viral private pictures of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron, the agency claimed that the pictures were taken during their relationship, which lasted a little over a year.

Presenting proof, the statement continued, “The photos shared by Kim Sae Ron on her Instagram Stories on March 24, 2024 and those shown in HoverLab’s broadcast on March 11, 2025 depict private moments of the two during their relationship in the winter of 2020. The outfit worn by Kim Sae Ron in those photos was released by a brand in June 2019, making HoverLab’s claim that the photos were taken in 2016, when Kim Sae Ron was a minor, impossible.”

“Furthermore, another photo released by HoverLab on March 12, 2025 was taken on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, and we have secured the metadata for this photo. The photo released on March 13 can also be confirmed to have been taken on the same day, as evidenced by the matching outfits. All the photos presented by HoverLab as evidence that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron since her minor years were taken when she was an adult. The repeated claim by HoverLab that there are “photos taken in 2016” is unfounded, as the two were not in a relationship at that time.”

When Kim Soo Hyun sent letters to Kim Sse Ron The agency also addressed the leaked letters Kim Soo Hyun wrote during his military service, stating that they were detailed expressions of his daily life and implied that they were not exclusive to one person, but rather sent to all his close acquaintances.

GOLDMEDALIST further accused HoverLab of distorting facts with false timelines. “However, due to HoverLab’s reports, numerous false information and rumours are spreading as if they are truths even at this moment. The informant who appeared on HoverLab’s broadcast claimed to be a family member of Kim Sae Ron. However, according to a report from a media outlet, they are said to be an acquaintance of Kim Sae Ron’s mother. Distorted information based on a source whose identity is not even clear has led to the creation of rumours without any verification from the parties involved.”

Kim Soo Hyun's alleged role in Kim Sae Ron's financial problems Allegedly, GOLDMEDALIST and Kim Soo Hyun contributed to Kim Sae Ron's death by sending her a legal notice and increasing her financial struggles after her DUI case in 2022.

Also responding to the claims, GOLDMEDALIST stated that the legal notice sent to Kim Sae Ron was a necessary step in handling her outstanding debt. After determining that she was unable to repay the remaining amount from her penalties and compensation due to the drunk driving incident, the company decided to write off the debt as an uncollectible accounts expense in December 2023.

However, They said that to comply with legal and accounting procedures, the company had to demonstrate efforts to recover the amount before officially waiving it. Failing to do so could have been considered a breach of trust by the company’s executives and could have also led to tax implications for Kim Sae Ron. The notice was said to be a formal requirement to complete the legal process.

The agency's statement also added, “Therefore, the issue of Kim Sae Ron’s debt was entirely a matter between GOLDMEDALIST and Kim Sae Ron. The claims that Kim Soo Hyun personally lent money to Kim Sae Ron or suddenly sought to get it back are unfounded. Kim Soo Hyun has never lent money to Kim Sae Ron, nor has he urged repayment, nor was he in a position to do so.”

For the unversed, after Kim Sae Ron's drunk driving accident in 2022, reportedly actor Kim Soo Hyun and GOLD MEDALIST stepped up, covering around $483,000 in damages.

However, it is believed that the company sent the late Kim Sae Ron a notice demanding the money back in 2024. A desperate message that Kim Sae Ron had sent to Kim Soo Hyun for help previously went viral on social media.

Reports claimed that Kim Soo Hyun ignored her plea, which allegedly contributed to her tragic fate.

Also clarifying on the same viral text, GOLD MEDALIST shared in the statement, "At the time, Kim Sae Ron, who had left our company, lacked sufficient legal knowledge regarding her debt. Thus, she sent a message to Kim Soo Hyun and not her creditor. However, Kim Soo Hyun was completely unaware of the situation between our company and Kim Sae Ron. At that time, it had been about four years since the two broke up. Kim Soo Hyun inquired about the content of Kim Sae Ron’s message to our company, and we responded to him, 'It seems there is a misunderstanding as the other party lacks accurate legal knowledge, so it would not be appropriate to respond to such matters without confirmation from an expert. The company will contact Kim Sae Ron’s agency with legal experts to resolve this amicably without misunderstandings.' We also explained the purpose of the notice we sent to Kim Sae Ron."

The agency further dismissed the financial struggle claims as a cause of Kim Sae Ron's death. “Therefore, from Kim Sae Ron’s perspective, it can be seen that she understood she was completely free from her debt to GOLDMEDALIST. To link the cause of her death, which occurred a year later, to this is an unreasonable claim and excessively malicious speculation.”

Kim Sae Ron's family reacts Meanwhile, Kim Sae Son's family is angry at Kim Soo Hyun for ‘distorting the truth’, as per a report of Koreaboo. The family is reportedly prepping for a rebuttal.

On the other hand, Kim Soo Hyun recently joined work as he filmed MBC’s variety show Good Day, but with minimal participation, Soompi reported.

Amid reports about the actor losing brand deals and followers on social media, a recent report also claim that Prada Korea has now terminated its partnership with Kim Soo Hyun.