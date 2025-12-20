Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah marry in private Seoul ceremony, BTS V and EXO's Kyungsoo attend

South Korean actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah have officially married after more than ten years together.

Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah are now married! The couple tied the knot on 20 December in an intimate ceremony at The Shilla Hotel in Seoul. The event was limited to immediate family, close friends and trusted colleagues.

The official news was shared by their joint agency, AM Entertainment. They shared a picture of the couple together and wrote, “Today, actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you’ve shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together. Both actors look forward to returning your love by continuing to deliver their best performances on screen in the future. Thank you! (sic).”

Their agency released photos showing the pair smiling as they began their married life. The couple have been celebrated for maintaining a low-profile relationship, and fans around the world marked the occasion with messages of congratulations.

The wedding was hosted by longtime friend and fellow actor Lee Kwang-soo. Guests filled the venue’s Dynasty Hall to offer their support to the newlyweds. The guest list included several notable figures from the Korean entertainment industry, reflecting the couple’s standing among peers.

Star-studded attendance and moments that captured attention One of the most talked-about arrivals was that of BTS member V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung. He arrived quietly, respecting the private nature of the event, and his presence quickly sparked excitement among fans online. Many noted the warmth of his interactions and his friendships within the acting community.

Another notable guest was Doh Kyung-soo, also known as D.O. from the group EXO. He had earlier spoken about his disappointment that a schedule conflict with the 2025 Melon Music Awards might prevent his attendance.

Despite this, he made a surprise appearance, greeting the couple and then returning to the awards venue to fulfil his commitments. His brief stop highlighted the strength of his friendship with Kim Woo-bin.

Fans also spotted actors Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk among the attendees, along with a number of other peers from film and television. The presence of these industry figures underscored the respect and affection held for the couple among their professional circles.

A decade-long romance finally celebrated Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah first met in 2015. Over the years, their relationship grew steadily away from the spotlight. They occasionally worked on projects within the same industry and earned admiration for the way they supported each other.

In 2017, when Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer, Shin Min-ah stood by his side throughout his treatment. Fans and commentators alike have pointed to that period as a testament to their bond.

The couple’s agency confirmed their decision to marry in November, describing it as a choice rooted in deep trust and mutual respect. The public release of the wedding photos was met with warm responses from fans globally. The agency also expressed the couple’s gratitude for the “warm blessings and unwavering support” they have received.