Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah to get married: A look at the couple’s 10-year relationship, career highs and quiet commitment

In a touching announcement on Thursday, South Korean actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah, one of the most beloved couples in the Hallyu world, confirmed they will marry after ten years of quietly dating.

Their agency, AM Entertainment, revealed that the wedding is scheduled for December 20 in Seoul and will be an intimate affair attended only by close family and friends.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah to tie the knot! Kim Woo-bin penned a handwritten message to his devoted fan community, affectionately called “Uribin,” sharing the news directly. In a heartfelt note, translated into English, he wrote:

“Hello, Uribin. This is Kim Woo Bin. You all have been doing well, right? The weather has suddenly gotten chillier, so I hope you can stay warm and be careful so as not to catch a cold. Today, I wanted to share some news with you first, the people who always give me unwavering love and support, even though I have many shortcomings. Yes, I’m getting married. I’ll be starting a family with the person who has been my partner for a long time, and we’re preparing to walk the future together. I would be very thankful if you could send your warmth and support as we walk this journey. Until the day we meet again, please be healthy and keep smiling. I’ll greet you again soon. Thank you always, Uribin.”

This personal letter offered fans a window into his gratitude and the sincerity with which he approaches this new chapter of his life.

Internet reacts to the couple's wedding news News of their engagement has sparked an outpouring of emotion across social media platforms. Fans have described the announcement as “a real-life love story more beautiful than any K-drama.”

On social media sites, many expressed joy and relief, treating the news as a cherished milestone.

While one person wrote, “Omg, Kim Woo Bin is getting married to Shin Min Ah — congrats to the lovebirds 🥺🥹 (sic),” another person wrote, “MY MOM AND DAD ARE GETTING MARRIED!!!!! 😭 (sic).”

Meanwhile a third personw commented, “It is a happy ending after a long battle of ups and downs. I’m so happy they stayed together and are finally tying the knot.😭❤️ (sic)”

Such reactions highlight how invested fans have been in their journey, following their relationship with the same intensity as they follow their on-screen characters.

When did the couple first meet? Kim and Shin first met in 2015 during a shoot for an advertisement campaign, according to their agencies.

They quickly confirmed their relationship, and over the past decade they have maintained a low-profile but deeply resonant bond.

Their relationship notably weathered a major storm when Kim was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017. During his treatment, Shin Min-ah’s unwavering support earned widespread public admiration, solidifying their reputation as one of K-entertainment’s most steady and sincere couples.

About their individual careers Shin Min-ah launched her career as a commercial model before transitioning into acting with a supporting role in the drama ‘Beautiful Days’ back in 2001.

She gained widespread recognition for her role in the fantasy-romance hit ‘My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho’ (2010), and has since starred in a range of dramas including ‘Oh My Venus’ and ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’.

Known for her versatility, she has prepared intensely for roles — for example, undergoing diving training for her role in ‘Diva’.

The actress will be next seen in ‘The Remarried Empress’. The show will feature Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, alongside Min-ah.

Beyond acting, she is also celebrated for her philanthropic efforts and has donated consistently over the years.

Kim Woo-bin began his career as a runway model before making his acting debut in 2011, featuring in projects such as ‘White Christmas’ and ‘Vampire Idol’.

He rose to prominence with supporting roles in hit dramas like ‘A Gentleman’s Dignity’, ‘To the Beautiful You’, and ‘Heirs’.

Despite a serious health scare in 2017 when he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer, he made a triumphant return, appearing in the film ‘Alienoid’ (2022) and its sequel in 2024, as well as acclaimed series including ‘Our Blues’ and the Netflix drama ‘Black Knight’.

He was last seen in ‘Genie: Make A Wish’, alongside his longtime friend and collaborator, Bae Suzy.

His resilience and talent have cemented him as a major force both in Korean cinema and on global streaming platforms.