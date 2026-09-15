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King, Dhurandhar and Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan charms fans during AskSRK session on social media

Shah Rukh Khan shared insights about his injuries while shooting King, his morning coffee routine, and updates about Mannat during an #AskSRK session on 15 September. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated15 Sep 2026, 06:02 PM IST
King, Dhurandhar and Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan charms fans during AskSRK session on social media
King, Dhurandhar and Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan charms fans during AskSRK session on social media(Main image: Screengrab from X/iamsrk)
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Shah Rukh Khan opened up about shooting injuries, his morning routine and Mannat during an #AskSRK session on 15 September. The Bollywood actor answered fans on X, sharing updates about King with humour.

The interaction started with Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 wishes and an invitation to share some happiness.

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“Happy Ganapati to all the boys & girls,” Shah Rukh wrote in his opening post. He wished fans more happiness and said sharing it with friends made celebrations better.

His replies mixed work updates with small personal details and friendly jokes. For fans awaiting King, the clearest update was that filming had faced interruptions. Shah Rukh nevertheless sounded positive about its progress.

What Shah Rukh Khan revealed

The toughest part of making King, he revealed, was dealing with injuries during the shoot. “Had a few injuries while shooting, so had to start-stop many times,” he wrote.

However, he reassured fans that things were now better and work was nearing completion. In his words, “All broken is fixed...and nearly all done...so all good”.

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Fans also wanted to know what excited him most about the film. Shah Rukh pointed to its entertainment value while slipping in a joke about his look.

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“The action, the songs, the actors and of course my hair!!!” he replied. He added that the team had worked hard to entertain as many people as possible.

Questions about a teaser or poster brought another playful response from the actor. “Sid toh bechara laga hua hai,” he wrote about director Siddharth Anand. He added that the team was taking its time. He explained that they wanted viewers to enjoy King and feel proud and happy.

One fan asked whether anything special was planned for King with 100 days remaining. Shah Rukh Khan suggested his appearance for the interaction was itself a treat. “Main aaya na #Asksrk karne!! Aur kya karoon!!” he responded.

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Away from films, his answer about his most royal habit offered a glimpse into mornings. He revealed that he drinks three cups of coffee in bed before speaking to anyone.

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This routine continues even when he is running late for work, he said. He joked that being shouted at on set leaves him with “no Kingly feelings left!!”

Mannat also came up when a fan complained about his absence from the gallery. Shah Rukh replied that he was building a new gallery and would shine even more. “Also, hopefully, will have some handle to hold onto!!” he added, apparently leaving a playful hint about creating door handles with trophies..

Asked whether he had watched Dhurandhar, the actor warmly praised the films and their makers. “Loved both the parts....fantastic by the whole team!!!” was his brief response.

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About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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