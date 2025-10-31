King movie teaser: Will Shah Rukh Khan share the first glimpse on his 60th birthday? Here’s what we know

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, King. The much-awaited announcement for the movie is expected to happen on November 2, coinciding with his 60th birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan seldom makes film announcements on his birthday. The last instance was in 2015, when he unveiled the second teaser of Fan on his 50th birthday.

After 10 years, he is expected to launch the King teaser on his birthday. However, fans do remember that Fan turned out to be a box office failure.

A source has told Bollywood Hungama that the makers plan to reveal the film’s title and a short teaser featuring Khan to create massive excitement. This is interesting developing for SRK fans because not many details about King have been made public.

“King hasn’t been formally announced yet and the team of the film has decided to do the needful. November 2 is apt as it's King Khan’s birthday,” the source told the publication.

“Apart from the title, the makers also plan to release a short glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan from King. The makers are confident that it would be something to watch out for and further enhance the buzz for the film,” the source added.

According to the insider, while the project’s details are being kept secret, the teaser has already been cleared by the censor board.

The film features a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Jackie Shroff. Bachchan is reportedly playing the antagonist in the movie.

SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is reported to make her theatrical debut with this Bollywood movie. Her debut was in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The 2023 film was a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix. Suhana plays Veronica Lodge while Agastya Nanda plays the lead in the film. Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja also acted in the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan’s King: What we know so far Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie, King, is directed by Siddharth Anand. It is an action thriller expected to be released in 2026. The film reportedly focuses on a mentor-disciple story.

Before Siddharth Anand took charge as director, Sujoy Ghosh was reportedly involved as both co-writer and director. However, Ghosh reportedly believed Siddharth would be better-suited to bring the film’s vision to life.