King of the Hill Season 14 returns on Hulu with time-jump revival on THIS date

More than a decade after its original run ended, 'King of the Hill' is officially returning to screens. The much-loved animated comedy will premiere its 14th season on Hulu on August 4, the streamer has announced.

Originally aired on Fox from 1997 to 2010, the series ran for 13 seasons and became known for its sharp yet heartfelt portrayal of small-town life in Arlen, Texas.

The new 10-episode season picks up years later and acts as a direct continuation of the original.

One of the biggest changes is Bobby Hill, who was a middle schooler throughout the original series. In the revival, Bobby is now an adult, living in Dallas and working as a chef. Hulu released a first look from the new season, showing an older Bobby and a familiar setting with a time-lapse opening that tracks the Hill family moving out of and back into their home.

According to Hulu’s official description, Hank and Peggy Hill return to Arlen after years working in Saudi Arabia, ready to retire and reconnect with old friends — including Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby enjoys his life in his 20s, alongside former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.

More about the cast and crew Most of the original voice cast is back, including Mike Judge (who also co-created the series), Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss. Johnny Hardwick, who voiced Dale, passed away in August 2023 after completing some recordings for the revival.