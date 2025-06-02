'King of the Hill' voice actor Jonathan Joss shot dead by neighbour after argument in Texas

Actor Jonathan Joss, widely recognised for voicing John Redcorn in the animated series ‘King of the Hill’, has died after being shot multiple times by a neighbour in San Antonio, Texas.

He was 59.

King of the Hill voice actor shot dead The incident took place on Sunday night at a home on the city’s south side. According to the San Antonio Police Department and witnesses, Joss and his neighbour became involved in a heated argument that quickly turned violent.

Eyewitnesses say the dispute escalated, and the neighbour pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the actor before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Emergency services were called shortly after, with officers responding to a report of a shooting in progress. Based on witness descriptions, police located the suspect’s vehicle just a block away and arrested the man without further incident. His identity has not yet been made public.

Joss was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing their investigation and have not released details about what sparked the argument. The suspect is currently in custody and facing charges related to the shooting.

Jonathan Joss was known for his work in both television and film, often portraying Native American characters with dignity and depth. In addition to ‘King of the Hill’, he appeared in films such as ‘The Lone Ranger’ and ‘Casino Jack’.