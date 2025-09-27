'King & Queen': Virat Kohli's picture with Anushka Sharma wins hearts

Cricketer Virat Kohli delighted fans on Saturday by sharing a rare picture with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma. Captioned simply, “Been a minute,” the post quickly went viral, amassing over three million likes within minutes.

See the post here:

Fans flooded the comments section, showering love on the couple. One user called them “King & Queen,” while another wrote, “#Virushka forever.” Others chimed in with, “King Virat Kohli” and “Finally, this guy posted something we want.”

While some fans celebrated the post, many also expressed how much they missed seeing Kohli in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Recently, Virat and Anushka were spotted in London on a family outing with their son Akaay. Pictures of the couple taking a stroll—Anushka pushing a stroller while Virat walked beside her—have been winning hearts across social media.

Meanwhile, Kohli continues to dominate off the field as well. According to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2024, he has retained the title of India’s most valuable celebrity brand for the second year in a row, with a valuation of $231.1 million.

He also enjoys the title of being the most-followed Indian on Instagram, with a massive 273 million followers.