Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action thriller ‘King’ is gearing up for its biggest promotional reveal, with the theatrical trailer reportedly expected to drop on December 14, according to a report by Sacnilk.

Arriving in the second week of December—just 10 days ahead of the film’s December 24 worldwide release—the late launch is reportedly intended to build peak momentum right before the movie hits cinemas.

While the makers have yet to make an official announcement about the trailer date, the reported rollout suggested a tightly paced promotional blitz ahead of the Christmas holiday, according to a Variety India report.

King’s promotional timeline Rather than releasing all promotional assets weeks in advance, the makers appear to be staggering their campaign to sustain anticipation right up to release day.

According to the report, the rollout schedule includes:

November 2 : The campaign kicked off with the release of the song Tu Mil Jaaye, timed to coincide with Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday.

: The campaign kicked off with the release of the song Tu Mil Jaaye, timed to coincide with Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Later this month : A second track from composers Sachin-Jigar’s soundtrack is reportedly lined up for release.

: A second track from composers Sachin-Jigar’s soundtrack is reportedly lined up for release. December 14 (Expected): The theatrical trailer is expected to debut, kicking off the final 10-day countdown. Unveiling the trailer so close to release means audience reception could directly shape the final stretch of advance bookings, making the preview a decisive moment for the film’s box office start.

Why does the trailer matter? Opening on December 24 gives King the advantage of an extended opening weekend, with Christmas falling on a Friday, Sacnilk noted. However, the film is stepping into a fiercely competitive year-end theatrical window alongside major Hollywood releases such as Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.

With intense competition for premium screens and holiday footfalls, the impact of the trailer and the final leg of promotions will play a crucial role in establishing King’s action spectacle and drawing audiences during the Christmas rush, Sacnilk reported.

Shah Rukh Khan’s big-screen return and ensemble cast Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to theatres after a three-year gap following Dunki in December 2023.

The film reunites him with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, making it one of the biggest Hindi releases scheduled for the closing weeks of 2026.

The thriller also reunites Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone after their previous hits Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan.

It also features Suhana Khan sharing screen space with her father for the first time, marking her theatrical debut after Netflix’s The Archies.