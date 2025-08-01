Subscribe

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's career-best opener mints THIS amount

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda starrer, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, emerged as the Telugu superstar's biggest opener to date. Check domestic and North America premiere day earnings here.

Fareha Naaz
Published1 Aug 2025, 08:26 AM IST
Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda starrer was released in multiple languages on July 31.
Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda starrer was released in multiple languages on July 31.(Screengrab @Kingdom | Trailer)

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda starrer has taken the box office by storm after delivering strong performance on its opening day. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie premiered in theatres on Thursday in multiple languages amid mass enthusiasm and is creating waves online.

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1

The Tollywood film opened to an impressive 15.75 crore net in India with Telugu screenings leading the revenue flow. Registering 57.87 percent Telugu Occupancy on July 31, Kingdom proved to be career-best opener for the Telugu heartthrob.

At the North America box office as well, the spy action drama broke the premiere day record for Vijay Deverakonda. According to the filmmakers, the movie kicked off the premiere day collection by raking in $1.1 million gross in North America.

In a post on X, its North America presenter Shloka Entertainments stated, “Kingdom has gone full RAMPAGE MODE. The response is massive. The emotion? Beyond words. North America Gross $1M+ & Counting.” To this the Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda replied, “My Telugu darlings of USAaaaa" as the movie heads towards a big opening weekend worldwide.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, "#Kingdom takes a STRONG START at the Box Office! Film Opens with 15.50–16.50 Cr Nett on Day 1 in India (early estimates) …. performing exceptionally well. Marks the BIGGEST OPENER ever for #VijayDeverakonda! Hindi release is just a formality ,below 20 lakh on Day 1 with hardly any shows in the North."

About Kingdom

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banner Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas. The ensemble cast features, Satya Dev, Bhagyashrii Borse and and Ayyappa P Sharma in significant roles, alongside lead actor.

Watch Vijay Deverakonda's movie ‘Kingdom’ trailer here:

