Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda starrer loses steam, earnings drop 58.33%

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda starre failed to retain momentum on Day 2 in theatres as it witnessed 58.33 percent drop in its revenue flow. After emerging as Telugu heartthrob's career best opener, the Tollywood movie opened to an impressive ₹15.75 crore net in India on Thursday

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 2 Gowtam Tinnanuri helmed film collected an estimated ₹7.5 crore net at the domestic box office, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The pan-India movie premiered in theatres on July 31 in multiple languages, but Telugu screenings dominated its earnings.

During it two-day run, the movie did a business of ₹25.55 crore net in India. It registered an overall 42.56 percent Telugu occupancy on August 1.

All to know about Kingdom Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie is features an ensemble cast including, Satya Dev, Bhagyashrii Borse and Ayyappa P Sharma in significant roles, alongside lead actor.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banner Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas, the movie was reportedly made on a budget of ₹130 crore.

In a post on X, its North America presenter Shloka Entertainments stated, “#Kingdom storms past $1.3M+ in North America."

Watch Vijay Deverakonda's movie ‘Kingdom’ trailer here:

Kingdom plot With a runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes, the spy action-drama film shot in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kerala and Sri Lanka, explores undercover police constable. IMDb description states, “An undercover police constable is plunged into Sri Lanka on a covert mission to dismantle a powerful syndicate-only to discover its mastermind is his estranged brother, forcing him to confront family loyalty, and the moral cost of duty.”