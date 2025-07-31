Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda's film sees decent opening, mints THIS amount

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 5: Actor Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited film Kingdom is here. The film released on Friday, and is off to a decent start in India. The film has, however, performed exceptionally well in the US, as per the film team.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kingdom has earned ₹6.65 crore so far on day 1 in India. This is live data from the website based on morning, afternoon and evening shows.
The final figure will be out post night shows.
Kingdom is a two-part film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It stars Vijay Deverakonda alongside Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse.
The action-drama released originally in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Hindi languages.
Kingdom witnessed massive footfall in theatres on day 1. The film saw an overall 56.73% Occupancy among the Telugu audience on Thursday. The occupancy was as follows:
Morning Shows: 63.56%
Afternoon Shows: 56.52%
Evening Shows: 50.12%
Night Shows: Awaited
Kingdom had an overall 15.67% Occupancy for its Tamil version on Thursday. The occupancy was as follows:
Morning Shows: 13.66%
Afternoon Shows: 21.66%
Evening Shows: 11.69%
Night Shows: Awaited
While Kingdom released in India on July 31, the film officially hit the theatres across US on July 30. Reportedly, it had a strong opening at the box office.
According to Sithara Entertainments, Kingdom has minted over $650,000 ( ₹5.42 Crore) gross in North America on day 1.
The official social media account of the production house has shared the Kingdom box office update. Their post read: “USA premieres have already clocked $650K+ and are going absolutely monstrous.”
Meanwhile, the worldwide earnings are yet to be out on Sacnilk.
The film has received a positive response from the critics and audience so far.
On this occasion, Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna gave him a warm shoutout on Instagram.
On her Instagram stories, Rashmika wrote, “I Know how much this means to you and all those who love you @thedeverakonda!! ‘Manam kottinam" #kingdom".
Kingdom is backed by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.
