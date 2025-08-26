Kingdom OTT release date: When and where will Vijay Deverakonda's film stream online

Vijay Deverakonda's spy action drama, Kingdom, is gearing up for its much-awaited OTT release. It is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film was originally released in theatres on July 31 and received a mixed response. Here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release, from date to platform.

Kingdom OTT release date Kingdom will make its OTT debut on Netflix. It will be streaming online in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

When to watch Kingdom on OTT Releasing on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kingdom will be streaming on OTT from 27 August onwards.

Announcing the same on social media, Netflix India on its official Instagram handle shared, “In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes.”

The makers of Kingdom, Sithara Entertainments, also announced the OTT premiere date with a fresh poster. In the caption, the team confirmed that the film will be available to stream in multiple languages.

Due to title-related issues, the Hindi version has been released under the name Saamrajya.

Interestingly, the digital release announcement coincided with two milestones in Vijay Deverakonda’s career — the 8th anniversary of his cult hit Arjun Reddy and the 3rd anniversary of his much-criticised outing, Liger, which marked his Bollywood entry.

Kingdom: Cast, plot, box office Kingdom is a Telugu spy action thriller. Besides Deverakonda in the lead, the film also stars Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse and Venkitesh.

It follows the story of Suri (Vijay Deverakonda), a constable-turned-undercover agent who embarks on a risky mission to Sri Lanka in search of his estranged brother, Siva (Satyadev). In the course of his mission, Suri is pulled into a confrontation with Murugan (Venkitesh), the menacing son of cartel king Odiyappan (Baburaj), creating unexpected challenges. Along the way, Suri crosses paths with Dr Madhu (Bhagyashri Borse), who not only becomes his ally but also develops feelings for him.

Released in cinemas with high expectations, Kingdom managed a lifetime global collection of ₹82.02 crore following mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film confirmed to have a sequel.