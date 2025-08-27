Kingdom OTT release: Vijay Deverakonda fans disappointed as makers drop edited movie; check what’s missing

Fans have been waiting for the Kingdom OTT release as they wanted to witness what went missing in the theatrical version. However, the Netflix release has failed to impress those fans. Here’s why.

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s film Kingdom hit theatres on July 31. The movie starred Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Venkitesh, and Bhagyashri Borse. Soon after its release, many viewers raised questions about why the hit song Hridayam Lopala was missing.

The romantic track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, featured Vijay and Bhagyashri. It became viral before release. So, fans were disappointed not to find it in the movie.

On the following day, at a press meet in Hyderabad, producer Naga Vamsi addressed the issue in his usual witty style. He asked reporters where they thought the song could fit in.

He joked that many fans, especially couples, were upset because they missed watching Vijay in a kissing scene. Vamsi clarified that while the team tried to include the song, it did not match the film’s overall intensity.

“I know a lot of people felt bad, especially lovers, probably because they wanted to see Vijay Deverakonda kiss, and they missed it,” he said.

“We tried a lot, but we couldn’t fit it into the intensity of the film overall. A lot of people are suggesting we should fit it in the second half of the film, where they feel it lags. But, the ending 20-minute banger only works because the film slows down there,” he added.

Vijay Deverakonda fans disappointed Now that Kingdom has got its OTT release on Netflix, fans were eager to see if the song had made it to the online version. But, they were left disappointed once again. Hridayam Lopala is not a part of the digital release either.

The Netflix OTT version of Kingdom dropped more than just the romantic song Hridayam Lopala. It also removed a carnival fight scene, which was an important action set-piece in theatres.

Fans were disappointed as both fight sequences added entertainment and depth. These scenes were reportedly cut to maintain pacing and flow for OTT viewers.