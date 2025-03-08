Filmmaker Kiran Rao opened up about her marriage with actor Aamir Khan and revealed why they had to part ways as she grappled with an identity crisis. In the latest episode of ANI's podcast with Smita Prakash, the host asked Kiran if her parents were shocked after knowing about Kiran's decision to marry Aamir Khan and hinted at their cultural difference.

Kiran Rao on parents' reaction to marrying Aamir Khan Kiran replied, “It was, I won't deny it. They were taken aback. Interestingly, their only worry was that, in my parents' eyes, I had a lot of promise. I was someone who really wanted to do a lot of stuff. For them, I was a star or someone with a lot of energy and promise, miles to go. ‘We are just worried that you will be…’”

Hosted quipped to finish her sentence, “Subdued?” Kiran added, “Ya. You will be overshadowed by this very big personality.”

“It took a long time to earn my own identity back” Kiran agreed that while the risk of being overshadowed by Aamir existed, she went for the relationship and later faced an identity crisis. She explained, "I do see that in hindsight; of course, it happens. When you marry someone who is incredibly successful and famous, you inevitably lose some part of your identity to them. There is no denying that. It took a long time to earn my own identity back, not just in public but also on a personal level, as the kind of person I wanted to be. I have to thank Aamir..."

Kiran further praised Aamir for his support and understanding. She said, "That's why the divorce happened without any acrimony—because he allowed me to become myself. To be able to say, 'Look, I love you, I love this family, but I want to be on my own. I have things to do.'"

Kiran and Aamir tied the knot in 2005. They parted ways in 2021. They have a son, Azad Rao Khan.