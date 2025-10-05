Kirsten Dunst credits her 30-year Hollywood career to 'good friends and good family'

Washington DC [US], October 5 (ANI): Actor Kirsten Dunst, who began her Hollywood journey as a child star, has credited her enduring 30-year career to two key factors -- "good friends and good family," according to People.

While speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film 'Roofman', Dunst said her close relationships have been essential in sustaining her through the highs and lows of the entertainment industry.

"Good friends and good family," said the 43-year-old actress, when asked what she believes has kept her grounded in Hollywood. She added that she feels "very proud" to still be making films she is passionate about, according to People.

"I think that I just feel very proud that I can keep doing films that I want to do, and that the industry has embraced me still and keeps doing so. I really appreciate growing up, finding my path, and being part of making movies that mean a lot to me," she shared, according to People.

Dunst, an industry veteran, landed her first significant role at the age of 11, starring opposite Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in 1994's 'Interview with the Vampire'. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the gothic thriller.

"I was treated like a princess," she said in April 2024 while speaking to The Telegraph about her experience making the film.

She added, "Yes, it was a virtually all-male set, but everyone was very gentle and kind, and nothing ever felt weird."

"One morning, around Christmas, I remember going into my dressing room and Tom Cruise had set up a beautiful tree in there for me, covered in ornaments," she recalled.

Over the years, Dunst became a household name with films such as Bring It On (2000) and Spider-Man (2002). However, she has also been vocal about the challenges she faced as a woman in Hollywood, including unequal pay. In an earlier interview, she revealed she was once paid significantly less than a male co-star with fewer credits, saying, "I didn't even think to ask about equal pay," according to People.

Dunst's latest project, 'Roofman', co-starring Channing Tatum, is based on the real-life story of professional thief Jeffrey Manchester (Tatum), a man who hid in a Toys "R" Us after escaping from prison, only to fall in love with a divorced mom (Dunst), further complicating his double life, as per the outlet.

"Working with Derek Cianfrance (director), that was my dream. I've always wanted to work with him," Dunst said.

She added, "I love the way he loves actors, and he always wants to go for authenticity and real feelings, and I really appreciate that in him. And then, yeah, after Civil War, I was like, 'Okay, this is a polar opposite. Let's go down this road,'" according to People.