Kirsten Dunst is not interested in Bring It On sequel, says 'leave good things where they are'

Washington, DC [US], September 11 (ANI): Actor Kirsten Dunst shared that she is not interested in a further reboot of her popular teen comedy film, 'Bring It On', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

When Dunst was asked if we were getting close to seeing a sequel in the future or if that interests her, she immediately replied, "No."

She continued, "I'm like, leave good things where they are."

Asked if a producer role would compel her to do it, she dismissed the idea. "No, no, no, I don't need to put on a cheerleading outfit," she said. "I don't even know what I would do, be a coach or something?" as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"Bring It On" follows two high school cheerleading squads, the Toros and the Clovers, as they gear up for a national competition. Kirsten Dunst stars as Torrance Shipman, captain of the Toros, while Gabrielle Union leads the Clovers.

'Bring It On' film series was followed by six direct-to-video sequels, none of which contains any of the original cast members, Bring It On Again (2004), which shared producers with the original, Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006), Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007), Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009), Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack (2017), and the TV film, Bring It On: Cheer or Die (2022)