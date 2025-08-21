Kirsten Dunst says her 4-year-old son had a 'serious health scare'

Washington, DC [US], August 21 (ANI): Kirsten Dunst has opened up about a frightening health scare involving her young son while she was working overseas.

According to PEOPLE, the 43-year-old actress shared in an interview with Town & Country that her 4-year-old son James developed a serious health issue while the family was staying in Budapest. Dunst was in Hungary filming Ruben Ostlund's upcoming project The Entertainment System Is Down.

Her husband Jesse Plemons and their two sons, Ennis, 7, and James, had joined her in January. The family settled into a rented house in Budapest, with their older son enrolled in a local school. But when James developed health problems, they decided to return to Los Angeles to be closer to loved ones.

Dunst, explained that the period after her family left was deeply unsettling and described feeling like she was in "Final Destination", imagining "worst-case scenarios happening" to her child. She admitted she hasn't actually seen the film, but said, "I know the concept. That's how it feels to be a mother at times."

When asked if the health scare made her more certain about her relationship with Plemons, she said she already knew he was the right partner. However, added that the experience "brought us together as a family in a deeper way."

Though Dunst and Plemons usually keep their sons out of the spotlight, she has occasionally spoken about them. Last year, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she revealed that while her boys had seen her in Spider-Man (2002), they weren't impressed.

"Jimmy doesn't care. I think because I have red hair, but Jimmy just wants to watch the wrestling scene over and over again in Spider-Man 1," Dunst said of her younger son.

"So you've shown the movie to them?" asked Jimmy Kimmel.