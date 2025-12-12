Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Twitter review: Kapil Sharma's sequel leaves netizens divided, ‘isn’t outdated but…’

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's comedy film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, released on Friday. The film is clashing with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar at the box office. It stars Sharma alongside Manjot Singh, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, Govardhan Asrani, Vipin Sharma and others.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 release Serving as the sequel to Sharma's 2015 comedy, the film revolves around Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan who is caught between multiple marriages of different faith. It is directed by Anukalp Goswami.

The original film featured Sharma, Varun Sharma, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sai Lokur and Elli AvRam.

Right after the morning shows, the audience shared their early reviews of the film.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 audience review Going by social media reactions, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has received mixed reviews from the audience. While some called it disastrous, others defended the film as 'pure entertainment.'

A user took to X, formerly Twitter and praised the cast and director of the film. The post read: “#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 Movie Review It’s 2 hours 22 minutes of pure entertainment! Comedy and chaos. @KapilSharmaK9 @HiraWarina and the entire cast are phenomenal. Superb direction by @GoswamiAnukalp.”

Another shared a detailed review of the film and hailed it as a light-hearted film. Praising Kapil Sharma, the user wrote, “#KKPK2 from start to finish is a full-on #KapilSharma show. He carries the entire film on his shoulders with his trademark comic timing and effortless screen presence. #ManjotSingh also delivers several effective punchlines that add to the fun.”

“The plot closely mirrors the previous installment of the franchise, this time adding a layer of religious angle to the chaos. While some of the twists are admittedly hard to digest, the film still manages to entertain and ultimately, that’s what matters. The leading ladies #TridhaChoudhury, #AyeshaKhan, and #ParulGulati played their parts decently and complement the narrative well. The music works nicely too, with #HoneySingh’s track sounding like an absolute banger in the theatre. Overall, it's a light-hearted entertainer that delivers exactly what it promises in the trailer.”

Someone called the film a ‘nightmare’ on the micro-blogging site and added, “#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 isn’t just outdated — it is a textbook example of how to ruin a film. From the very first frame, you realise you’re stuck in a cinematic nightmare. The comedy is dead, the dialogues are maximum cringe, and the overacting is so exaggerated it feels physically painful to watch. #KapilSharma tries to hold things together, but even he looks helpless. The supporting cast is unnecessarily loud. The actresses look like they’re competing in an overacting championship. The second half is straight-up torture (sic).”

“Music? Worst. Editing? Worst. Acting? Terrible. Nothing works. Every department collapses one after another like a domino effect. Overall: Worst Cinema. A complete disaster.”

See posts:

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is backed by Abbas–Mustan.