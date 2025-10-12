Kishkindhapuri OTT release: When and where to watch Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran’s horror film

Kishkindhapuri OTT release: Telugu horror film, Kishkindhapuri is all set to stream online on OTT. The film saw a theatrical release last month, receiving a positive response. It stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran.

Advertisement

Kishkindhapuri OTT release Directed by Kaushik Pegallapati, the film is produced by Sahu Garapati under the banner of Shine Screens. Besides Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, the film also stars Makarand Deshpande and Tanikella Bharani in key roles.

Kishkindhapuri plot Kishkindhapuri revolves around the story of Raghava and his girlfriend Mythili, who work for a ghost-walking tour company that takes locals and tourists on haunted trails. But their tours are anything but real; it's scripted to make people less afraid of the supernatural.

However, things take a dark turn when their next destination is the abandoned Suvarna Maya radio station in the village of Kishkindhapuri, a place rumoured to be cursed ever since its first and last announcer died on the day it was launched. Ignoring the initial warnings, the group enters the sealed station, unknowingly breaking protective rituals that kept an ancient spirit trapped. What begins as just another “fake” tour quickly spirals into real horror when the team starts experiencing unexplainable happenings.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Kishkindhapuri online Kishkindhapuri will be streaming online on Zee5. The satellite television and digital streaming rights were acquired by Zee Telugu and ZEE5, as reported earlier.

The horror film will be available on the OTT platform starting on 17 October.

Confirming the same, Zee Telugu shared a post on social media and called it the ‘scariest blockbuster of the year.’ Their post read: “The scare will see you and find your fears! Get ready for #KishkindhapuriOnZee5 on #ZEE5Telugu World OTT & Television Premiere – Don’t miss it! @BSaiSreenivas @anupamahere @Koushik_psk @sahugarapati7 @chaitanmusic @Shine_Screens.”

Advertisement

Kishkindhapuri success Kishkindhapuri was released in theatres on 12 September 2025. It gained positive reviews from critics, emerging as commercial success at the box office. The film became Srinivas's first commercial success at box office in 6 years, as reported by multiple outlets.