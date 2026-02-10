'Kisi ne mere naam se picture bana di...': Govinda calls out Karan Johar for using his name in movie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda, known for his comic timing and iconic performances in films such as 'Hero No. 1', 'Coolie No. 1', and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has targetted filmmaker Karan Johar over the 2022 film 'Govinda Naam Mera' for using his name and reflecting aspects of his personal life.

While hinting towards Karan Johar, he told ANI, "Kisi ne mere naam se picture bana di.. shaayad Govinda Mera Naam('Govinda Naam Mera')..i don't know..mujhe lagta hai Karan Johar ki thi (I think it was made by Karan Johar"

'Govinda Naam Mera' is a 2022 film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani.

The actor said the film, based on a husband, wife, and girlfriend, depicts conflicts between couples and misunderstandings that arise in personal relationships.

He added that while he appreciates the humour in films, it is important to maintain respect and sensitivity when portraying personal relationships. Urging not to interfare in his personal life, Govinda shared, " ..I promise, no misbehave, please. I request. With folded hands. Mazak har jagah par har tarah se acha nahi lagta hai..."

Govinda also spoke about backing his son Yashvardhan Ahuja's career in films, expressing confidence in his acting abilities and highlighting his strong technical understanding of the craft.

Expressing his belief in his son's potential, he shared, "Yash mujhse behtar actor banega. Wo technically mujhse zyada strong hai..he is huge" (Yash will become a better actor than me. He is technically stronger than me).

Speaking about supporting his son Yashvardhan's journey in films, the ace star added,"Mere kehne par Sajid Nadiadwala ne usko cabin diya so that he can learn different aspects of filmmaking..."

Responding to questions over his wife, Sunita Ahuja's claims, he said, "... I left politics for my family as I did not want political life hamper my family life and have an adverse effect on my children..."

Govinda added that he prefers not to dwell on personal allegations, stating, "I do not want to discuss this topic further. Even answering it feels disrespectful."