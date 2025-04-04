​KISS OF LIFE issues apology after backlash over ’racist’ livestream; netizens react, ‘disappointed’

The K-pop group KISS OF LIFE issued an apology recently after fans called out on mockery of the Black culture during livestream event of Julie's birthday. The video attracted backlash from netizens, who alleged that the broadcast was offensive and stereotypical.

The live stream event posted on the band's YouTube channel on April 2 featured Julie, Belle, Natty, and Haneul, who appeared in outfits and hairdos linked with Black culture. internet users were left agitated after the videos and clips of the deemed racist portrayal went viral on social media. In the video clip, the K-pop singers can be seen rapping and freestyle dancing to the theme "old-school hip hop vibes."

This prompted the South Korean girl group KISS OF LIFE, also known as KIOF, to issue a formal apology a day after the videos featured online. S2 Entertainment released a statement in this regard, apologising for the discomfort caused through the video. Netizens pointed out that two of its members were born and brought up in the US and criticised the group for such a racist portrayal.

The apology states, “Hello, this is S2 Entertainment. We’d like to address the issues that arose from the content that was uploaded on KISS OF LIFE’s official Youtube yesterday (April the 2nd).”

It adds, “We sincerely apologize for causing discomfort to our viewers, the true purpose of the content was to celebrate hip hop culture where much of the musical inspiration for KISS OF LIFE comes from. We apologize for our shortcomings in recognizing the negative cultural implications that our content would be perceived as.”

S2 Entertainment further vowed to “approach cultural references with greater caution” and declared that all related content considered derogatory has been removed from their channels.

Watch video below that sparked a flurry of reactions online:

Criticising the apology, a stated, “Make the girls apologize THEMSELVES instead of hiding behind their company and staff and THEN DISBAND cause what is actually wrong with yall ?? two US members and you “didn’t know” ?? yall are RACIST to black and latino ppl, yall aren’t dumb, yall are WEIRD, KOFLOP, DISBAND RACIST GROUPS !!!! (sic)” Another user remarked, “The fact that she did it TWICE and we dont say anything… like I know you will never have appreciated that someone makes fun of your culture as you do for others NEVER.”