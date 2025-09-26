KJ Yesudas honoured with MS Subbulakshmi award; Anirudh, Sai Pallavi win Kalaimamani award by Tamil Nadu govt

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the recipients of the Bharathiyar, MS Subbulakshmi and Kalaimamani awards for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023, recognising artistes who have made significant contributions to the state’s art and culture.

Renowned playback singer KJ Yesudas has been honoured with the MS Subbulakshmi award for his enduring contribution to music.

Among the Kalaimamani awardees, actor Sai Pallavi and music composer Anirudh Ravichander were notable honourees for the years 2021 and 2023 respectively. For 2021, other awardees included actors SJ Suryah and Sai Pallavi, director Lingusamy, set designer M Jayakumar, stunt choreographer Super Subbarayan and television actor PK Kamalesh.

For 2022, actor Vikram Prabhu, veteran producer Jaya VC Guhanathan, lyricist Viveka, public relations officer Diamond Babu and stills photographer Lakshmikanthan were recognised. Television actor Metti Oli Gayathri also received the award for her contribution to television arts.

In 2023, the honours went to actor Manikandan, actor George Maryan, composer Anirudh Ravichander, playback singer Shwetha Mohan, choreographer Sandy (Santhoshkumar), public relations officer Nikkil Murukan and television actors NP Umashankar Babu and Azhagan Tamizhmani.