KKR all-rounder Ramandeep Singh ties knot with TV actor Charlie Chauhan in traditional Punjabi ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Cricketer Ramandeep Singh, who plays for Punjab in domestic cricket and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, married TV actor Charlie Chauhan in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony, bringing together members of the cricket and entertainment fraternities.

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The private wedding ceremony was attended by family members, close friends, fellow cricketers and personalities from the television industry. Punjab cricketers and Ramandeep's close friends were also present to celebrate the occasion.

Among those spotted at the celebrations were India pacer Arshdeep Singh, Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir, Mumbai Indians fast bowler Ashwini Kumar and Punjab cricketer Jassinder Singh.

TV actor Jay Bhanushali shared a picture from the wedding celebrations on his Instagram Story.

For the ceremony, Ramandeep looked elegant in an embroidered cream sherwani, while Charlie Chauhan, best known for her role in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan', opted for a traditional maroon bridal lehenga paired with heavy jewellery.

Charlie Chauhan rose to fame with television shows including Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Best Friends Forever. She has also appeared on MTV Roadies and participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye.

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Ramandeep Singh represents Punjab in domestic cricket and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A seam-bowling all-rounder known for his hard-hitting batting and athletic fielding, Ramandeep was part of KKR's title-winning match in the 2024 IPL. He made his Twenty20 debut for Punjab in the 2016-17 Inter State Twenty-20 Tournament against Himachal Pradesh on January 29, 2017. (ANI)