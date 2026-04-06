KKR vs PBKS match: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Eden Gardens as rain halts play

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was seen at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday as he attended the IPL 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.
The actor was accompanied by his daughter, Suhana Khan, as the two turned heads with their coordinated team outfits.
Shah Rukh, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders, arrived wearing a white KKR jersey paired with jeans and a matching team cap. Suhana complemented the look in a white shirt featuring the KKR logo, reflecting the team spirit in the stands. They were joined by Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, who was also present during the outing.
The match, scheduled for April 6 at the iconic Eden Gardens, was expected to be a crucial fixture in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise owned by Shah Rukh Khan, has long enjoyed strong fan support, partly due to the actor’s association with the team.
However, the much-anticipated clash faced an early setback due to weather conditions. Rain in Kolkata led to delays in the proceedings, raising concerns about interruptions to the game. Weather forecasts had already indicated the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms impacting the fixture, with the possibility of a shortened match or even a washout.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast Kalbaishakhi storms across West Bengal from April 5 to April 9. These pre-monsoon systems are expected to bring strong winds, lightning, and brief spells of rain to Kolkata and nearby regions.
“The state is likely to witness another round of Kalbaishakhi storms, with the possibility of hail and thunderstorms from Sunday through Thursday. The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the IMD said.
There are no reserve days for league-stage IPL matches, so both teams are expected to factor in weather disruptions. A 120-minute extra window is available if the start is delayed or play is interrupted. For a result to be declared, at least five overs must be completed.
To allow a shortened five-over game, the match must begin by 11:56 PM IST; otherwise, it will be abandoned. If no play is possible, both Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will receive one point each. So far, every match in IPL 2026 has been impacted by rain in some capacity.