‘Knives Out 3’ trailer out: Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc investigates a locked-room church murder in ‘Wake Up Dead Man’

The first trailer for ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ has finally dropped—and it’s as mysterious and chilling as ever. Master detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, is back to untangle another web of secrets, lies, and—of course—murder.

This time, the crime scene is not a glamorous mansion or a remote island, but something far more claustrophobic: a concrete room, completely sealed from the inside. And yet, someone manages to kill the man inside.

That man is Msgr. Jefferson Wicks, a charismatic and fiery priest played by Josh Brolin. His shocking death—seemingly impossible given the room was locked and sealed—shakes the quiet town to its core. Suspicion spreads like wildfire through the congregation.

Rev. Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor), Wicks’ idealistic but nervous junior, is the one who seems to call in the world-famous Benoit Blanc to investigate. With the priesthood in shock, everyone who was present at the church that day becomes a suspect.

The list of suspects includes some big names. There’s Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), a devout church leader and Wicks’ most trusted ally. Jeremy Renner plays Dr. Nat Sharp, the town’s sharp-tongued physician. Kerry Washington takes on the role of Vera Draven, a tightly wound lawyer with secrets of her own. Andrew Scott appears as Lee Ross, a charming but controversial best-selling author.

Also in the mix are Daryl McCormack as Cy Draven, an ambitious aspiring politician, and Thomas Haden Church as Samson Holt, a quiet and watchful groundskeeper who may know more than he’s letting on.

Mila Kunis joins the story as Geraldine Scott, the town’s sheriff, investigating the case alongside Blanc—or possibly working against him? And finally, Cailee Spaeny appears as Simone Vivane, a former concert cellist now using a wheelchair, whose role in the plot remains intriguingly unclear.

Know more about the Knives Out films ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ is the third instalment in the Knives Out series, created by writer-director Rian Johnson. Each film stands alone, but all revolve around Benoit Blanc as he solves a different murder case—usually surrounded by a colourful, star-studded cast.

The first film, ‘Knives Out’ (2019), was a modern whodunit set in a New England mansion. It was praised for reinventing the genre with wit and heart. The sequel, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (2022), took the action to a private Greek island and upped the stakes with even more twists.

Both films became instant hits, combining classic mystery tropes with modern characters and commentary. Craig’s portrayal of Blanc—a Southern gentleman with sharp eyes and a foghorn accent—has quickly become iconic.