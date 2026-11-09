Know Hanuman Ansh OTT release date and platform in India; it’s neither Netflix nor Amazon Prime Video

The wait for Hanuman Ansh on OTT is over. The devotional drama, which tells the story of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, will begin streaming on SonyLIV from 27 November 2026. The announcement puts an end to months of uncertainty over the film’s digital release, as it continued to draw audiences to cinemas long after its theatrical debut.

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Hanuman Ansh arrives on OTT but its not Netflix, JioHotstar or Prime Video The film is not heading to Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired its digital and television rights, with a television premiere planned on Sony MAX. The date for its TV broadcast has not yet been announced.

SonyLIV confirmed the streaming date through a social media post, describing the film as a story of faith and devotion.

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Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh was released in theatres on August 7. It follows Lakshminarayan, a young boy who loses his mother and begins searching for answers about God, life and death. His journey across North India eventually leads him to become Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharajji.

Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the lead role. The cast also includes Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.

From a slow opening to a ₹ 450 crore box office run The film’s box office journey was unusual. Made on a reported budget of around ₹2 crore to ₹2.5 crore, it opened with limited screenings and little initial attention. The Indian Express reported that it began with just 60 shows and collected around ₹9 lakh on its opening day.

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However, positive word of mouth helped it find a much larger audience in the weeks that followed. According to figures attributed to Sacnilk by several news reports, Hanuman Ansh collected ₹342.44 crore net in India and around ₹452.86 crore worldwide. It also remained in cinemas for more than 80 days, with reports putting its theatrical run at around 90 days.

The film’s performance was particularly striking because it did not rely on a major star or a large production budget. Its collections grew after a modest start, making it one of the most talked-about Hindi box office stories of 2026. Its long theatrical run also meant that the OTT release took place several months after its cinema debut.

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OTT release comes amid reported dispute over film rights The streaming announcement has also come at a time when the film’s production team has been dealing with reported disagreements over rights and publicity. Reports have pointed to differences among the producers about who is authorised to handle the film’s business arrangements and public communication.

In a statement issued through Swambhu Media Network, director Vishal Chaturvedi and producer Namrata G Singh identified themselves as the people authorised to handle public relations, marketing, awards and partnerships. The statement said that the film’s theatrical, streaming, broadcast and other rights were subject to agreements between the producers.

The film has four producers: Chaturvedi, Namrata G Singh, Ragini Sona and Anupriya Nagar. The disagreements have also raised questions about plans for a possible second instalment. Anupriya Nagar had earlier described Hanuman Ansh as the first part of a planned trilogy, but no confirmed release plan for a sequel has been announced.

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For viewers who missed the film in theatres, the SonyLIV premiere on 27 November will offer the first confirmed opportunity to watch it at home. Its television premiere on Sony MAX is expected to follow, although a date is still awaited.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.