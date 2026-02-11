Kohrra Season 2 OTT release: Where to watch Barun Sobti and Mona Singh's crime series

The second season of the 2023 crime drama Kohrra, titled Kohrra 2, makes its debut on Netflix today, February 11, 2026. The much-anticipated follow-up continues the gritty storytelling that earned the first season critical acclaim.

The series stars Barun Sobti, Mona Singh, and Rannvijay Singha in leading roles.

Returning characters and new roles In the new season, Barun Sobti returns as Amarpal Garundi, stepping into a fresh phase of his journey as a commanding officer. Mona Singh essays the role of Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur, while Rannvijay Singha plays a key character central to the unfolding mystery.

Kohrra 2 release time on Netflix Audiences can begin streaming Kohrra 2 on Netflix from February 11. Meanwhile, the first season of Kohrra, comprising six episodes, remains available on the platform for viewers who wish to revisit the story.

The crime thriller is accessible in multiple languages, allowing a wider reach. Kohrra 2 can be watched in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and English.

Supporting cast In addition to the lead trio, the series also features Pooja Bhamrah, Anurag Arora, and Prayrak Mehta in important supporting roles.

Plot: A murder mystery at the centre The storyline of Kohrra 2 revolves around the murder of a woman, played by Pooja Bhamrah, whose body is discovered in her brother’s barn. As the investigation deepens, multiple suspects come under scrutiny, including her husband, portrayed by Rannvijay Singha. Two police officers take charge of the case, working to uncover the truth behind the crime.

Trailer and creative team The makers released the official trailer of Kohrra 2 on January 29, 2026, across social media platforms, offering a glimpse into the dark and suspenseful narrative.