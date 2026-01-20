'Kohrra' season 2 to drop soon! When to watch Barun Sobti and Mona Singh starrer cop drama on Netflix

Kohrra, the cop drama web series, is set for a comeback with a fresh season. The popular series featuring Mona Singh. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, the highly anticipated series will hit the digital screens soon.

Season 2 is set to thrill the audience with a fresh case and a new pairing as Mona Singh joins the cast as Barun Sobti’s new commanding officer. The makers recently revealed the premiere date of the crime thriller show rooted in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain, where “silence often speaks louder than a confession.”

When to watch 'Kohrra' season 2? Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday shared the poster of Kohrra Season after a successful first season. Directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, Kohrra Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on 11 February.

The caption to the post states, “Dhundh mein sach kho jaata hai.Aaiye iss naye shehar mein, sach ko dhundne (In the fog, the truth gets lost. Come, let us search for the truth in this new city). Watch Kohrra 2, starring Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, out 11 February, only on Netflix.”

“It’s quite exciting to be back. Season 1 allowed us to explore quieter tensions — between people, between past and present. This season as well, we’ve tried to bring forth as authentic a portrayal of Punjab as possible, with characters rooted in a universal reality we’ve seen play out across the country," Sudip Sharma said while speaking about Season 2.

He added, “The show is an emotional rollercoaster. Barun and Mona have done a fantastic job, and I can’t wait for people to see it for themselves,” HT reported.

Produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani under the banner Film Squad Production, Season 2 promises fresh twists, suspense and a nerve racking climax. Showing Mona Singh in the foreground dressed as lead cop, the poster has created excitement on social media.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Exciting! Looking forward to uncovering the truth with Mona Singh and Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2.”

Another user remarked, “Barun Sobti back after more than a year, let's goooo.”

A third user said, “Kohrra 2 looks gritty the vibe is dark truth hunting done right.”

