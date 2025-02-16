Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman is going to Kolkata for a show, Yeh Shaam Mastani. The show, featuring Zeenat Aman, is a musical and conversational tribute to Bollywood’s golden era. It highlights her career, behind-the-scenes stories and live performances of her iconic songs.

“Kolkata, I have something special for you. An evening that doesn’t just look back - it brings the past alive, shimmering and resplendent,” Zeenat Aman wrote on Instagram.

“Step into a world where music and cinema were inseparable, where melodies told stories, and every note held a memory. Whether these tunes are old friends or new discoveries, they promise to stir your soul,” she continued.

“Tell your parents, aunts, and uncles - it’s time to dust off those dancing shoes! Our new show is here, and tickets won’t last long. You’ll find the link in my bio. See you there!” the Bollywood actress added.

Bollywood actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar was one of the first to “love” Zeenat Aman’s social media post. Tickets for the March 8 show in Kolkata are available on BookMyShow.

Zeenat Aman previously delighted her audience in Mumbai, Delhi and Jaipur for the same show. In October, she took audiences on a nostalgic journey at the Sri Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Sion, Mumbai.

The event celebrated Bollywood’s golden era through music, memories, and cinema stories. Aman shared her experiences working with directors like Raj Kapoor and Feroz Khan, calling herself a true director’s actor.

She also spoke about her on-screen chemistry with co-stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. She shared amusing behind-the-scenes stories, including on-set rivalries.

Social media reactions Zeenat Aman’s announcement of the Kolkata show attracted enthusiastic responses on social media.

“It would be a dream come true to watch you in person,” wrote one user.

“Kolkata is in for a treat. Chanced upon your talk at Dubai creek on the 14th and it was lovely, especially the banter with your son!” wrote another.