Konkona Sen Sharma breaks silence on comparison between Pankaj Tripathi and Irrfan Khan after Metro In Dino | Exclusive

Filmmaker Anurag Basu's Metro…In Dino brings back the era of love, not just its warmth and charm, but also the complexities, drama, and emotional nuances that come with falling in love. In an interview with Livemint, actor Konkona Sen Sharma opens up about the film, which is touted to be the spiritual sequel of Life In A Metro.

Metro…In Dino was released in theatres on Friday. It follows the same format as Basu's 2007 film, bringing together Konkona with actor Pankaj Tripathi for the first time.

'Metro…In Dino not a social message on love' So what's different about love this time? Konkona tells us, “Different people will be able to relate to different aspects of love. A 40-year-old with a child will be able to relate to me and Pankaj Tripathi’s story. Someone who is in their 20s will be able to relate to Sara (Ali Khan) and Aditya (Roy Kapur). It’s not really that there’s a moral or message to love; it’s just relatability. It’s just life showing we all go through this; you are not alone.”

Interestingly, Konkona is the only one from the original to return this time.

When Anurag Basu approached Konkona She reveals her reaction to Basu approaching her. “I am so thrilled about it—that Anurag da remembered me; wanted to have me in the film.”

Konkona, in fact, said yes to Metro…In Dino, before even knowing about her character.

"I was so excited. I didn’t know much when Anurag Basu called me. ‘Koko, we are making Metro 2.’ I was like, 'Oh my God!'

That time, I didn’t know if it was the same character or a new character. I didn’t know anything. I was just happy to be called again to Dada’s sets. I had such a wonderful experience. I would have been happy to work with Anurag in any capacity."

Konkona on naming Pankaj's character Monty after Irrfan Khan Previously, Basu revealed how his film pays a silent tribute to late Irrfan Khan, who was paired opposite Konkona in Life In A Metro. It was Konkona who initiated the idea, naming Pankaj Tripathi's character Monty, Irrfan's on-screen name from the prequel.

When asked Konkona about it, she shared she was the one who suggested Monty as Irrfan's name in Life In A Metro.

"Even in the first film, I only gave the name Monty. The character Irrfan (Khan) played was also kind of quirky and goofy. That time, I also said, ‘Call him Monty.’ This time, Pankaj Tripathi’s character's name was Debu. It just occurred to me while we were reading. I was like, "'Arey Dada, we should just call him Monty.'

"This is the best thing about Anurag; he is so open. He has such wonderful collaborative skills. In many ways, he reminds me of Rituparno Ghosh. They are both fun-loving Bengalis. They love food, and they are so relaxed and easy about their task. They are so collaborative. Even Rituparno would be like, ‘Arey Koko, what do you think? Should we keep it or cut it?’

“Anurag could have said, ‘Okay, I will think about it,’ or ‘No, Koko, I don’t think…’ But immediately, he said, “Ya, that’s a good idea.” I appreciate it. It's a rare quality. If he hadn’t done it, I would have been comfortable enough to accept it.”

Pankaj Tripathi vs Irrfan Khan The 45-year-old actor feels Pankaj Tripathi has done “more than justice” to the character of Monty, although it's not the same role that Irrfan once played.

“Life In A Metro was 17–18 years ago. That time, Irrfan and I played Shruti and Monty. They were a much younger couple with younger concerns. Now, Pankaj and my characters are different. They are a much older, married couple with kids. They have jobs, EMIs, responsibilities.”

Dropping hints about their story, she added, “They have a good marriage, but now it’s becoming a little boring. I feel like it’s with so many people... when you are in a marriage, you hope it’s forever only. It’s a long-term commitment. The nature of the relationship changes. Anurag has tried to explore that because love is not only when a girl and a boy meet. It doesn’t end after that. We have seen love as such a vast, complex emotion throughout our lives, in all different forms. Pankaj and I are tackling it at a different juncture.”

While it's a fresh plot, comparisons about the chemistry between the two and what Konkona had with Irrfan are unavoidable. She weighs in, “I don’t want to think about it, honestly. Not in my hands at all. For me, there is no such thing because it’s a very fresh thing. It’s very new. If they were playing the same character or I were playing the same character, then yes... but there are so many new things this time.”

“We have similar responsibilities. I have a child. I do relate to it. Once you are in a long-term relationship, of course, there’s stability and security, peace perhaps. But unfortunately, peace and stability get boring to somebody who is addicted to drama—if you are only addicted to the thrill and the chase. But is that all that love is? That is what we are trying to explore. We don’t have a message,” she said about finding something common between her real and reel life in the film.

Konkona Sen Sharma as an actor, director Konkona Sen Sharma is an actor first and a director second, she shared with us.

"Unless I am directing my own film, I can’t think like a director. Really, when I have written the scene or think about how I am going to shoot it, then I can think as a director. My default is an actor; I have been acting for more than two decades, 60+ films.