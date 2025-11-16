Korean actor Nana injured after armed intruder breaks into home; Robbery suspected

South Korean actor, singer Nana is currently recuperating after being injured by an armed intruder at her house in Gyeonggi. According to the latest reports, Nana's mother has been injured as well. The Mask Girl actor's agency has issued a statement.

Nana injured by intruder at home On 15 November, an intruder, reportedly in his 30s, broke into the actor's house. Previously, BTS member Jungkook faced a similar intruder at home.

While robbery is being suspected as the prime motive behind the incident, an investigation has been launched, reported Koreaboo.

Sublime Entertainment, who handles Nana, issued a statement and called the incident ‘dangerous’. They also shared the actor's health update.

Agency issues statement As per the South Korean portal, their statement read: “A very dangerous situation arose where both actress Nana and her mother were at risk of serious harm. Nana’s mother suffered severe injuries from the assailant’s physical attack and lost consciousness, and Nana also sustained physical injuries. Both are currently in need of treatment and absolute rest.”

They added, “The police are thoroughly investigating all the facts, and our company is fully cooperating with the authorities.”

For now, the agency requested privacy.

“As the victims’ and family’s stability is our top priority, we ask the public to refrain from reckless speculation, spreading false information, or invading their privacy, as these could cause serious secondary harm.”

Reportedly, the incident took place at around 6 am KST today in Gyeonggi.

It is said that a man broke into Nana’s home in an attempted burglary. Going by the report of Koreaboo, the intruder threatened Nana and her mother, who were inside the house. However, it is said that the man was subdued.

Police reportedly suspect the crime was motivated by robbery. An investigation has been launched by the officials, shared Koreaboo.

Who is Nana Nana is a popular actor who appeared in several Korean films and K-dramas.

Before her acting journey, she made her debut in the entertainment industry as a part of the former South Korean girl group After School. She was also a part of the group's subgroups-- Orange Caramel and After School Red.

Nana is best known for starring in K-dramas like Love Weaves Through a Millennium (2015), The Good Wife (2016), Kill It (2019), Justice (2019) and Love in Contract (2022).