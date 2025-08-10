Kourtney Kardashian reacts to controversy over taking son Rocky on a boat without life vest: ‘Thank you for making…’

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has responded to backlash for allegedly endangering her son’s life on a boat, reported People magazine. The controversy started after the 46-year-old dropped a photo of breastfeeding her 21-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen, while traveling on a boat.

Advertisement

Fans were quick to spot that both Kardashian and the toddler were without a life vest during the boat trip.

Kourtney Kardashian’s photos go viral The photo in question was from Kourtney Kardashian’s recent vacation with her family. Several fans alleged that the co-author of Kardashian Konfidential put her and her son, Rocky Thirteen's, lives in jeopardy.

“You gotta make sure the kids are wearing life vests at all times!” a follower commented.

Another wrote, “Why wouldn’t you have a life jacket on the baby and yourself? Boats capsize all the time.”

“Protects her son’s face from the internet but doesn’t protect him from possibly drowning…..priorities,” a follower commented.

Advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian responds to backlash The Kardashians star later responded to the matter on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Update: Bought a life vest that fits! Good looking out. Honestly, didn't think about some of the dangers. Thank you for making me aware and hopefully this helps make other mommies aware of the dangers of certain types of boating without a life vest."

Advertisement

A screenshot of update shared by Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship It was in 2022 that Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker. Their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, was born in November 2023. On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week this year, Kardashian revealed that doctors initially suspected she “wouldn’t be able to breastfeed” her son. She added that she had prayed about being able to breastfeed her baby and was now “21 months" into the journey and "going strong.”

Advertisement

FAQs How many children does Kourtney Kardashian have? Kourtney Kardashian is the mother of four children.

Who is the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Rocky Thirteen? Rocky Thirteen’s father is Travis Barker, the drummer for the famous band Blink-182.

How old is Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Rocky Thirteen? Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Rocky Thirteen, is 21 months old.