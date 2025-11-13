Kourtney Kardashian surprises Travis Barker with candlelit home celebration for his 50th: See pics

Kourtney Kardashian Barker made sure her husband, Travis Barker, felt every bit of the love as he hit his milestone 50th birthday this week. The Blink-182 drummer turns 50 on 14 November, and Kourtney kicked off the celebrations early with a cozy, romantic surprise at home.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Travis Baker's birthday On Wednesday, 12 November, the reality star took to her Instagram Stories to show fans a glimpse of the setup. In one clip, the pathway to their front door glowed with rows of cream candles in glass holders, leading into their home. “My husband is turning 50!! Magical @vogue.candles,” she wrote, pairing the moment with Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon.

Inside, the celebration continued with cream-colored balloons floating across the ceiling, each tied with black ribbons. Kourtney said she “threw him a birthday dinner to celebrate”, giving the evening a simple but elegant vibe. One snap showed a star-shaped cake with gold lettering that read, “Happy 50th Birthday Travis,” surrounded by silver candles and a gold star.

The birthday surprise came just days after the couple celebrated another special occasion, their son Rocky Thirteen’s second birthday on 1 November.

Travis marked the day with a heartfelt Instagram post, calling Rocky "such a special soul" and adding, "You make every day brighter." Kourtney also posted a throwback photo from the hospital on the night Rocky was born, captioning it with a touching line from Nancy Tillman's children's book On the Night You Were Born.

The Barkers have been enjoying plenty of family time lately. Along with Rocky, Travis is dad to Landon, 22, and Alabama, 18, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. Kourtney shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick.

The couple, who married in 2022, often share glimpses of their family life online, from big milestones to quiet home moments.

FAQs When is Travis Barker’s birthday? 14 November 2025.

How did Kourtney celebrate his 50th? She decorated their home with candles and balloons, and hosted a private dinner.