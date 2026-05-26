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K-pop band BTS wins ‘Artist of the Year’ at American Music Awards 2026

The boy band also won the ‘Song of the Summer’ honour for the single ‘Swim’ at the ceremony in Las Vegas, which aired live on CBS and Paramount.

Livemint
Updated26 May 2026, 08:42 AM IST
South Korean boy band BTS accepts the Artist of the Year Award on stage during the American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
South Korean boy band BTS accepts the Artist of the Year Award on stage during the American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)
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K-pop band BTS has won the top award at the fan-voted American Music Awards on Monday. They were named the recipients of the ‘Artist of the Year’ award.

The boy band also won the ‘Song of the Summer’ honour for the single "Swim" at the ceremony in Las Vegas, which aired live on CBS and Paramount.

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BTS prevailed over Taylor Swift, winner of the most AMAs of any artist over her career, as well as stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and others.

Twenty-year-old indie musician Sombr was named the recipient of the best rock/alternative song for his hit "Back to Friends."

"I wrote this song when I was 19 and depressed all by myself in my bedroom," he said on stage. "So being here, I never would have expected that."

He later won best rock/alternative album for his debut album, "I Barely Know Her."

Song of the year went to "Golden," the upbeat tune from the Netflix animated movie "KPop Demon Hunters."

The show opened with BTS, dressed in all-black outfits and black sunglasses, in a pre-recorded performance of "Hooligan" from the Vegas concert stop on the group's Arirang Tour.

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