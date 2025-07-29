K-pop band SEVENTEEN reveal 2025 U.S. tour dates for upcoming world tour

K-pop powerhouse SEVENTEEN have officially announced the U.S. dates for their highly anticipated SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_], set to take place in October 2025.

The nine-show U.S. leg was revealed on Monday morning (July 28), and will see all thirteen members—S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino—bringing their dynamic performances to major arenas across the country.

Check out the dates for the US Leg of the tour The tour will kick off on October 11 at the Tacoma Dome in Washington, before heading to Los Angeles for two back-to-back shows at BMO Stadium on October 16 and 17.

SEVENTEEN will then make their way to Austin, Texas, for two nights at the Moody Center on October 21 and 22, followed by another two-night stint at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on October 26 and 27. The U.S. leg will conclude with a double feature at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on October 29 and 30.

The group described the tour’s title, [NEW_], as a symbol of transformation and reinvention. A statement accompanying the announcement explained that the underscore signifies “limitless potential — an open space to be reinvented,” marking a bold new chapter for SEVENTEEN.

Before arriving in the United States, the group will launch the world tour with two massive shows at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Korea on September 13 and 14. Additional global tour dates and cities are expected to be revealed soon.