'KPop Demon Hunters 2' is official! Netflix hit with over 500M views gets sequel - what can fans expect? Details here

Its official! The sequel to KPop Demon Hunters is coming your way! Netflix confirmed the development in a statement, announcing that Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning to direct.

The original animated film follows Rumi, Mira and Zoey — members of the fictional K-pop group Huntr/x — who juggle stardom with their secret lives as demon hunters.

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KPop Demon Hunters Produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation, KPop Demon Hunters has surpassed 500 million views on Netflix since its debut in June 2025.

Not just that – the animated movie's music has also broken records: the fictional group HUNTR/X became the first K-pop girl group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the song ‘Golden’ became the first K-pop track to win a Grammy Awards trophy.

The movie has also been nominated for two Academy Awards — Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (Golden).

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KPop Demon Hunters sequel release date Netflix, however, did not mention any dates as to when the much anticipated KPop Demon Hunters sequel will release.

The original film took about seven years to develop from its initial pitch to release.

‘New styles’ in sequel's music? Singer-songwriter Ejae, who performs Rumi’s singing voice and co-wrote the movie's hit song ‘Golden’, told the BBC last month that she hoped to incorporate some new styles in the sequel.

"It depends on what they create and hopefully, you know, we can show more sides of Korea," Ejae said. "There's so many different kinds of music in Korea, so that's what I'm hoping for personally,' BBC quoted her as saying.

‘Immense pride as Korean filmmaker’ Kang said she felt “immense pride” as a Korean filmmaker seeing audiences embrace the story and its characters, adding that there is much more to explore in the world created for the film. "There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

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Appelhans says, “These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together.”

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