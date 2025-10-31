K-Pop Demon Hunters actors Arden Cho, May Hong tease possible sequel as fans demand more

As ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ continues its impressive run on music charts and inspires a surge of Halloween costumes based on its lead characters — Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — speculation is mounting over a possible sequel to the hit animated film.

'K-Pop Demon Hunters' Sequel In the Cards? The soundtrack’s ongoing success and the popularity of the fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X have fuelled fans’ hopes for a follow-up, and now the film’s stars have joined in the anticipation.

Arden Cho, who voices Rumi, expressed her wish to revisit the story, particularly Rumi’s emotional connection with her demon love interest, Jinu.

“I mean, they never even got to kiss,” Cho joked, before reflecting on the character’s sacrifice. “But he sacrificed his life for her! … I’d love to see more. I think it’s such a fun dynamic between the two. I love that Rumi found growth through Jinu, and Jinu found growth through Rumi. And I just love that relationship so much.”

May Hong, who voices Mira, has a different vision for a potential follow-up — one that looks back instead of forward. “I think we’re all really curious about more of their origin stories, and how they came to be and what made them who they are,” Hong told ABC Audio. “I’m really curious about Mira’s family, as well. You know, what made her feel so rebellious?”

Cho echoed Hong’s curiosity about the world-building behind the film’s unique blend of pop stardom and demon hunting. “I’d love to know, were they idols first?” she mused. “Like, can you imagine if they were pop stars first, and then someone said, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re also gonna save the world’? Or were they saving the world first, and then decided, ‘We need a cover job’?”

About K-Pop Demon Hunters ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ is a 2025 Netflix animated film about a K-pop idol group that lead a double life as demon hunters. The film became famous for its incorporation of Korean heritage, mythology, demonology, as well as K-pop. Shortly after its theatrical release, the film crossed the box office collection of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'.

While no official announcement has been made about a sequel, the film’s continued cultural resonance — from its hit soundtrack to its Halloween costume dominance — suggests the world of ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is far from finished enchanting audiences.