‘KPop Demon Hunters' global concert tour on the way? Netflix in talks - What report says

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ fans to be treated to a live show featuring the Billboard chart toppers from the movie? Netflix is reportedly planning a "KPop Demon Hunters" world tour, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the talks.

According to the report, the streaming giant is negotiating with concert promoters to stage a live show featuring performances of the songs from the film.

Tour could visit major cities The proposed tour could span dozens of major cities, with arena shows designed for 10,000 to 20,000 fans. However, Bloomberg's report also mentioned that the plans are still being worked out and could be shelved if Netflix is unable to lock in the creative direction or if costs run too high.

Netflix is yet to finalise a promoter but has reportedly already been offered tens of millions of dollars in upfront guarantees, people aware of the development told the media house.

Planners aim to launch the tour around the globe next year ahead of the highly anticipated sequel to the movie.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ bags two Oscars On Sunday, ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ clinched the Oscar for best animated feature – capping a record-breaking run after becoming Netflix's most-watched film ever on its 2025 debut.

'Golden' from the animated movie won the Academy Award for Best Original Song – making it the first K-pop song ever to win an Oscar.

Animated by Sony Pictures Animation, the original musical film follows K-pop girl trio Huntrix — Rumi, Mira and Zoey — as they balance their superstardom with secret lives as demon hunters. Lead vocalists EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami propelled the movie's breakout anthem "Golden" to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The film became a critical and awards-season powerhouse, earning best animated feature and best song at the 31st Critics Choice Awards, as well as best animated motion picture and best original song at the 83rd Golden Globes.