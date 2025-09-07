KPop Demon Hunters: Meet the voices behind HUNTR/X, the K-Pop trio taking over Netflix and Billboard

Since its June 2025 release, KPop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm. The animated Netflix film follows superstar girl group HUNTR/X—which consists of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey - who balance sold-out concerts with a secret mission as demon hunters.

Within weeks, the film climbed to the top of Netflix’s global charts, and by August, it had broken records as the platform’s most popular film ever with over 236 million views.

A big part of the movie’s success lies in its music. Featuring nine original songs, the soundtrack has dominated Billboard charts, making history as the first-ever soundtrack to place four songs in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously. Tracks like Golden have become worldwide anthems, with the soundtrack crossing three billion global streams, reported Netflix’s Tudum.

KPop Demon Hunters: Is HUNTR/X real? Well, the popularity of the film has left many questioning whether HUNTR/X is a real band. However, despite their chart dominance, HUNTR/X is not a real K-pop group. The trio exists in the movie, but the real-life singers who voiced them are:

EJAE (Rumi): A South Korean-American singer-songwriter who has worked with TWICE, Aespa, Le Sserafim and Red Velvet. She co-wrote and sang on several tracks in the film, including the Billboard No. 1 hit Golden.

Audrey Nuna (Mira): An R&B artist known for damn Right and Comic Sans, Nuna provides Mira’s vocals and called the project’s success “beyond anything she imagined.”

REI AMI (Zoey): A singer, songwriter and rapper, REI AMI gained fame with her 2020 single Freak. She expressed her gratitude on Instagram, saying she “couldn’t stop crying” after the film broke Netflix records.

According to the People report, though fictional, EJAE, Nuna, and REI AMI have appeared together publicly, including being scheduled as presenters at the MTV VMAs 2025.

Inspirations and collaborations The People report stated that the film’s creators drew inspiration from popular K-pop groups like BLACKPINK, ITZY, and TWICE. The girl band TWICE even made a cameo appearance in the film. A special version of the song ‘Takedown’ was performed by members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung.

In terms of visuals, the characters were designed in a way that represented actual K-pop visuals with traits unique to each member. For example, Mira’s look came from Korean model Ahn Soyeon, but Zoey’s expressions and gestures came from multiple idols.

What's next for HUNTR/X? Although no announcement about a sequel has been made yet, a report in The Wrap indicates that Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation are already in conversation about follow-ups. Director Maggie Kang said that it weighs heavily on her, as there is "huge pressure" with the film’s success.

Currently, HUNTR/X is still a fictional group with the influence of the real world, blurring the line between animation and reality.

FAQs Is HUNTR/X a real K-pop group? No, HUNTR/X is a fictional group created for the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters.

Who sings for HUNTR/X in the film? EJAE sings for Rumi, Audrey Nuna for Mira, and REI AMI for Zoey.

How successful is the soundtrack? It has over 3 billion global streams and became the first soundtrack to place four songs simultaneously in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10.

Will there be a sequel? A sequel has not been confirmed, but discussions are ongoing between Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation.

Which K-pop groups inspired HUNTR/X? BLACKPINK, ITZY and TWICE were key influences, with TWICE even contributing music to the film.