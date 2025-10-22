‘KPop Demon Hunters’: Netflix partners with Mattel and Hasbro for groundbreaking merchandise rollout

Netflix is taking its monster animated musical hit 'KPop Demon Hunters” to the next level, announcing a groundbreaking partnership with toy giants Mattel and Hasbro.

Advertisement

Fans of the global phenomenon will soon be able to enjoy a wide array of toys, dolls, games, plushies, and role-playing products, set to hit stores in the spring of 2026.

Dual ‘Co-Master’ Licences: A First for the Industry In an unusual move, Netflix has named both Mattel and Hasbro as global “co-master” toy licensees for the franchise. Industry insiders suggest that having two major competitors sharing master toy rights for a single property is unprecedented.

Netflix believes the decision reflects exceptional demand for ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ merchandise.

Also Read | KPop Demon Hunters returns to cinemas for special Halloween re-release

Netflix said in a statement, “The range of licensed merchandise from Mattel and Hasbro will allow fans of all ages to drink up the characters, music and world of the film in new and fun ways.”

Advertisement

Mattel’s Dolls, Figures, and Collectibles Mattel plans to market and develop an extensive line of products, spanning dolls, action figures, accessories, collectibles, playsets, and co-brand collaborations worldwide.

As a sneak peek, Mattel will launch a presale three-pack of Huntr/x fashion dolls, available for preorder from November 12 via Mattel Creations, with shipping scheduled for 2026.

Advertisement

Hasbro’s Plushies, Games, and Role-Play Hasbro’s merchandise portfolio will include special-feature plushies, youth electronics, and role-playing products. The company will also create crossovers with existing properties, such as Hasbro Games, Wizards of the Coast, Nerf, and Furby.

The first product under this agreement is Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters, priced at $12.99 and available for pre-order starting October 21 on Amazon, Target, and Walmart, with shipments beginning January 1, 2026.

Advertisement

The Phenomenon Behind the Merch Netflix’s push for merchandise follows the movie’s record-breaking success. Since its debut on June 20, 2025, ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ has become Netflix’s most popular film of all time, amassing over 325 million views in just 91 days.

The soundtrack also topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart, with 8.3 billion streams globally, and the single ‘Golden’ became the longest-running No. 1 hit by a girl group on the Billboard Hot 100 in the 21st century.

The film’s cultural impact extended to Halloween as well, with all five main characters ranking as the top five most-searched-for costumes this year, according to Netflix.

Advertisement