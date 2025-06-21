'K-Pop Demon Hunters' REVIEW: K-pop meets demons in a fun, flashy ride that’s more sparkle than substance

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if a K-pop girl group secretly hunted demons by night, ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ gives you exactly that – with a lot of colour, catchy music, and animated flair. The film mixes supernatural action with the sparkle of the pop music world, delivering something that’s charming, fun, and light-hearted, though not very deep.

The story follows Huntrix, a girl group made up of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. By day, they’re idols with fans and fame, but by night, they hunt demons threatening the human world. Their main enemies are the Saja Boys – a rival boy band whose members are actually demons. The film most likely refers to the Korean word “jeosung saja”, meaning death spirits, which hints at their true nature and dark purpose.

Watch the trailer here:

The plot is quite straightforward. The girls follow in the footsteps of their predecessors, carrying on the responsibility of keeping evil forces in check. There is a small twist in their story that brings something new, but it’s best not to spoil it.

Still, the overall storyline is quite standard. Things often resolve too quickly, and some emotional parts – like a major secret involving Rumi – are barely explored. Mira and Zoey accepting it without much reaction feels odd and takes away from what could have been a stronger moment of connection or conflict.

Another thing that could have been better was the film's title. There is absolutely no creativity involved in the name ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ and I am sure most watchers and cinephiles would agree.

What saves the film, however, is its music. The soundtrack is energetic and very well done, featuring K-pop style tunes that fans of the genre will absolutely love. The musical numbers are not just background; they’re woven into the plot and give the film its rhythm and life. If you’re someone who enjoys music-heavy animations, this one will likely win you over.

Visually, the film is impressive. The animation is slick, colourful, and fast-paced, clearly inspired by Sony’s 'Spider-Verse' films. The fight scenes and concert visuals are filled with movement and detail. It also brings to mind 'Turning Red' in terms of themes like growing up, friendship, and family, mixed with fantasy and humour.

Another comparison can be made to K/DA, the fictional girl group from League of Legends. The styling, music, and world-building feel quite similar, and fans of that group will feel right at home here.

There’s also a playful tone throughout. The film is aware of K-pop and K-drama clichés and isn’t afraid to poke fun at them. This self-awareness adds a nice layer of humour, especially for viewers familiar with the world of Korean entertainment.

The voice cast is another highlight. Arden Cho delivers an emotional performance as Rumi, giving her more depth than the script sometimes allows. EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami – who provide the singing voices for Rumi, Mira, and Zoey – each bring their own style and flair to the music. With supporting cast members like Lee Byung-hun, Ken Jeong, Daniel Dae Kim, and Ahn Hyo-seop, the film boasts a strong and varied vocal line-up.

In the end, 'KPop Demon Hunters' is a visually appealing and musically exciting film that’s perfect for fans of K-pop, animation, or light fantasy.

It’s not particularly deep, and the plot can feel too neat or rushed at times, but it’s still a good time. If you’re looking for something easy to watch, full of charm and fun, this film won’t disappoint.

Also, if you love music or catchy tunes, then you can surely revisit the film more than once.