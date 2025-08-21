KPop Demon Hunters sing-along arrives in theatres this August: Release date, venue, tickets and all details here

Netflix is bringing its animated sensation KPop Demon Hunters back to the big screen for a special limited-time sing-along event. The screenings will take place this August in theatres across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

The animated musical, which premiered on the streaming giant on June 20, has become a global phenomenon, dominating streaming charts and breaking multiple records. It is now Netflix’s most-watched original animated film of all time, boasting more than 200 million views and 350 million hours watched, according to Netflix’s Tudum.

A global cultural hit The movie follosed Huntr/x, a fictional K-pop girl group whose members are Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. By day, they are international music idols, but by night, they fight demons to protect the magical barrier known as the Honmoon. The film combines vibrant animation, Korean cultural elements, and high-energy music to deliver a unique experience that has captivated audiences worldwide.

According to Entertainment Weekly, its soundtrack too has been a runaway success with the song Golden topping the Billboard Hot 100, making Huntr/x the first all-women K-pop group to hit No. 1 on the chart in 24 years. Other tracks like Your Idol and Soda Pop have also gone viral on social media and music streaming platforms. The soundtrack even peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

All about ‘K-pop Demon Hunters’ sing-along event According to the EW report, the special event invites fans to experience the film in theatres with on-screen lyrics, encouraging everyone to sing along to their favorite songs. A spokesperson from Netflix told the Los Angeles Times that 1,700 screens in the US and Canada are participating in a sing-along event, with over 1,000 screenings already sold out.

At an early preview screening in LA, fans described the sing-along format as an ‘elevated experience’, making the film feel more interactive, the report added.

Where and how to watch Tickets for KPop Demon Hunters: A sing-along event are already on sale through major theatre chains including Regal, Cinemark, and Alamo Drafthouse, according to LA Times report. International fans can also check local listings in their regions. For now, the sing-along version is exclusive to theatres and will not be streaming on Netflix.

The sing-along event will be screening on August 23-24.

Future of the franchise According to Entertainment Weekly, while no sequel has been officially announced, media reports suggested that Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation are considering multiple follow-ups, including a possible live-action adaptation, short films, and even a stage musical. KPop Demon Hunters is currently streaming on Netflix.

FAQs Q1: What are the dates for the KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along Event? A: August 23 and 24, 2025.

Q2: Where will the sing-along screenings take place? A: Theatres in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Q3: How many theatres are participating? A: About 1,700 screens in the US and Canada, with many showings already sold out.