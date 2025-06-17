‘K-Pop: Demon Hunters’, starring Ahn Hyo-seop, drops anthem ‘How It’s Done’ as Netflix release nears on THIS date

The high-octane K-pop track ‘How It’s Done’ is fast becoming the heartbeat of Netflix’s much-anticipated animated film ‘K-Pop: Demon Hunters’, set to release globally on 20 June 2025.
Performed by Huntrix — the fictional girl group at the centre of the story — ‘How It’s Done’ fuses sharp choreography with fierce lyrics that celebrate strength, confidence, and girl power.
Watch a snippet of the track here:
Already available on streaming platforms, the track made its first appearance in the film’s official trailer, soundtracking a gravity-defying sequence where the three heroines leap from an aircraft mid-battle and land directly onto a stage in front of screaming fans.
The film follows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — members of Huntrix — who live double lives as global K-pop idols and secret demon hunters. As they take on a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, who are actually demons in disguise, their music becomes both a battle cry and a source of identity.
Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, with a screenplay co-written alongside Hannah McMechan and Danya Jimenez, the film promises an action-packed ride. Arden Cho lends her voice to Rumi, the group’s leader, while Ahn Hyo-seop plays Jinu, head of the rival boy band — the Saja Boys — who are revealed to be demons in disguise.
The cast also includes May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, and Ken Jeong, who voices Huntrix’s over-the-top manager, Bobby. Legendary Korean actor Lee Byung-hun voices a mysterious character yet to be revealed.
With music, action, and a fresh take on K-pop fandom, ‘K-Pop: Demon Hunters’ looks ready to cast a spell on audiences worldwide.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.