‘K-Pop: Demon Hunters’, starring Ahn Hyo-seop, drops anthem ‘How It’s Done’ as Netflix release nears on THIS date

The high-octane K-pop track ‘How It’s Done’ is fast becoming the heartbeat of Netflix’s much-anticipated animated film ‘K-Pop: Demon Hunters’, set to release globally on 20 June 2025.

Performed by Huntrix — the fictional girl group at the centre of the story — ‘How It’s Done’ fuses sharp choreography with fierce lyrics that celebrate strength, confidence, and girl power.

Watch a snippet of the track here:

Already available on streaming platforms, the track made its first appearance in the film’s official trailer, soundtracking a gravity-defying sequence where the three heroines leap from an aircraft mid-battle and land directly onto a stage in front of screaming fans.

The film follows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — members of Huntrix — who live double lives as global K-pop idols and secret demon hunters. As they take on a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, who are actually demons in disguise, their music becomes both a battle cry and a source of identity.

More about ‘K-Pop: Demon Hunters’ Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, with a screenplay co-written alongside Hannah McMechan and Danya Jimenez, the film promises an action-packed ride. Arden Cho lends her voice to Rumi, the group’s leader, while Ahn Hyo-seop plays Jinu, head of the rival boy band — the Saja Boys — who are revealed to be demons in disguise.

The cast also includes May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, and Ken Jeong, who voices Huntrix’s over-the-top manager, Bobby. Legendary Korean actor Lee Byung-hun voices a mysterious character yet to be revealed.