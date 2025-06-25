‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ take over the world: Netflix’s newest hit goes global, tops Netflix in 26 countries

Netflix’s latest animated sensation, ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’, is proving that magical girl groups can do far more than dominate the charts—they can save the world, too.

Co-directed by Korean-American filmmaker Maggie Kang and Wish Dragon’s Chris Appelhans, the series debuted on June 20 and quickly soared to global fame, topping Netflix's worldwide charts within 48 hours of release.

According to data from FlixPatrol, the series claimed the No. 1 spot in 26 countries between June 21 and 22 and secured a place in the Top 10 in 93 nations.

While its popularity in Asia was expected, the show has struck a chord with viewers across continents, enjoying breakout success in the US, UK, France, Germany, and India.

About K-Pop Demon Hunters Blending the high-octane glamour of K-pop with pulse-pounding supernatural action, ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ follows Huntrix, a fierce trio of idol stars whose concerts double as covert missions to protect humanity.

Using music to maintain a mystical barrier known as the "honmoon," the trio battles demonic threats under the blinding lights of the stage. Their main adversary is Gwi-ma, a soul-devouring spirit king who sends evil in the form of a rival boy band, the Saja Boys.

The series features a star-studded Korean voice cast, including Squid Game’s Lee Byung-hun as the menacing Gwi-ma and singer-actor Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu, the enigmatic leader of the Saja Boys.

With its vibrant animation, catchy soundtrack, and seamless blend of pop culture and fantasy, K-Pop Demon Hunters has become more than a hit show—it’s a global phenomenon.

Fans around the world are already calling for sequels, merchandise, and even live concerts, proving that the fusion of K-pop and demon-slaying might just be the perfect pop culture storm.