Meet the K-pop Group with highest rankings, dubbed as most successful, even dethrones BTS and BLACKPINK

The K-pop industry is more competitive than we can ever imagine. In this cut-throat race, one must be living under a rock to believe that BTS is still at number 1. The seven-member group, consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook—has now been replaced by another K-pop boy group that topped this month's rankings. Who would have thought that even BTS’s June reunion after military service couldn’t bring them back to the top spot?

K-pop Group with highest rankings in June 2025 According to the Korea Brand Reputation Index (as reported by Soompi), SEVENTEEN holds the highest ranking of June 2025.

SEVENTEEN The group, consisting of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, saw a sharp rise in popularity, reaching a brand value score of 7,027,417. This marks a significant 22.66% increase from their score in May.

As per the website, the group’s keyword analysis, top-ranking phrases included “MINITEEN,” “Bad Influence,” and “HAPPY BURSTDAY.” The most associated terms with the group were “record,” “donate,” and “reveal”, apart from their recent album Happy Birthday.

SEVENTEEN also scored an impressive 91.78 per cent positive response in their positivity-negativity analysis.

SEVENTEEN beats BTS On the other hand, BTS who topped the ranking list in May, saw a decline in ranking. The group slipped to the second spot with a 6,843,685 brand reputation score in June.

All seven members are currently discharged from the military. While RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook completed their mandatory military service towards the nation, the last member left is Suga who has unofficially wrapped up his duty reportedly using holiday leave. However, his official discharge date is 21 June.

BTS recently marked their much-awaited June reunion at FESTA, their annual celebration of the group anniversary on June 13 and 14.

Besides BTS, others on the list include BIGBANG with a score of 4,318,118. SHINee took the fourth place for this month with a brand reputation index of 3,639,299 while Stray Kids claimed the fifth spot with their total score of 3,042,888 for June.

The top 10 boy groups of this month are in order-- SEVENTEEN, BTS, BIGBANG, SHINee, Stray Kids, TWS, TXT, HIGHLIGHT, BOYNEXTDOOR and THE BOYZ.

SEVENTEEN vs BLACKPINK Not only did SEVENTEEN surpass other popular boy bands this month, but they also outshined BLACKPINK in the overall reputation rankings. While BLACKPINK, consisting of Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé, topped among girl groups, their brand value score of 6,278,657 still falls short when compared to SEVENTEEN’s.

SEVENTEEN's global success SEVENTEEN has increased its global recognition for quite some time now. Their partnership with UNESCO helped them with their global recognition. They were also appointed as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassadors for Youth and the launch of the "Going Together" scheme.

Earlier this month, SEVENTEEN debuted on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, which hailed them as the ‘biggest and most successful boy band of 2024–25.’

Even their album sales surpassed global stars like Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish, drawing comparisons to Taylor Swift and Drake.